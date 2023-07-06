Reds Nationals Baseball

Cincinnati’s Nick Senzel, right, crosses home plate in front of Nationals catcher Riley Adams after hitting a two-run home run during Thursday’s 10th inning.

 AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Senzel made a leaping catch against the right-field wall to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Nationals 5-4 Thursday for their first series sweep at Washington since 2006.


  

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

