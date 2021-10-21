Play every shot like it’s going to make a difference.
That’s the approach Kent Island High head golf coach Ashen Anania wanted from his team this season. That philosophy seemed to work Wednesday, Oct. 13, as the Bucs shot an aggregate 328 to win the District 8 championship by two strokes over Stephen Decatur at the Hyatt’s River Marsh course in Cambridge.
Led by senior Evan Tengwall, who earned medalist honors with a tournament-low 75, Kent Island qualified as a team for the Class 2A/1A state tournament at the University of Maryland’s golf course in College Park. The semifinal round is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26, with the championship round slated for Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Decatur, which finished with a 330, and third-place Easton (332), also qualified for state play as a team. The North Bayside had two other individual state qualifiers, as North Caroline freshman Taryn Brandt fired an 84 to win the girls’ medalist honors, while Queen Anne’s County freshman Nathan Smith shot a 77 to take runner-up honors in the boys’ field behind Tengwall.
“We were very, very competitive this year within the team,” Anania said of Kent Island. “I feel like we never had a set lineup of five players because we had to do qualifying ‘cause we were so competitive. Players number three through almost 10, were all vying for those spots. So I think we had of those (starting) five, four or five additional players who actually played in a match this year, which is pretty rare. But it’s good they were so competitive. Every time they had played in a match, they had competed and won to get there, which I really like.”
Joining Tengwall in College Park will be seniors Holden Cha (82), Chris Fronczek (84) and Nick DiPhilippo (87). Junior Brady Vodehnal, who also competed at districts, will be an alternate should a teammate not be able to play in next Tuesday’s semifinal round.
“I think every player on some level probably feels like they could have played better; left shots out there,” Anania said of the district meet. “But they all did what I knew they would and that is play hard, battle hard, and fight for every shot.
“And that’s really what we talk about,” Anania continued. “You take every shot serious because you’ve got to assume every shot you’re hitting is going to be the difference. We only won by two so I don’t care if you shot 87, or if you shot 95. If you played every shot like it was going to be the deciding shot, then you’re one of the reasons why we won. That’s what I try to tell them. I think they all left it out on the golf course. I think they played just as I expected them to.”
Easton head coach Paul Gancasz saw signs of a team he thought could qualify for states, if his players could just put it all together on the same day.
“They just weren’t able to do it all year,” Gancasz said. “Three guys would play well, one guy would play bad. And that’s how it went. And we were contending all year with Kent Island, it was neck and neck, and Queen Anne’s also. But I thought the kids could play the Hyatt well because they scored fairly well during the season matches.”
The Warriors did play well, led by seniors Preston Quidley and Declan Crouch, who each carded 80s to finish in a four-way tie for third place with Decatur’s Kole Kohut and Parkside’s Cade Buyer. Rounding out Easton’s team were Zach Spofford (86) and sophomore Isabella Westerfield (86), who was third overall in the girls’ competition.
Also playing for Easton were junior Brooke Howard, who shot a 99, and senior Joe Szymanski, the Warriors’ best player all season, who shot an 87 and was scratched — the top four scores from each team are taken.
“He’s been our heart and soul of the team all year,” Gancasz said of Szymanski.
This is the first time Easton has qualified for states during Gancasz’ seven years as head coach.
“They were more confident than I thought they were,” Gancasz said. “And because they had put really good scores up all year, they were like, ‘Hey, we’re going to let it fly here and see what happens.’”
North Caroline head coach Nash Ireland thought, Brandt, his younger cousin, also had a chance to qualify based on her regular-season play.
“She played a heckuva round,” Ireland said of Brandt, who easily made the girls’ cut (91) and was a stroke shy of the boys’ cut. “She’s been playing very consistently throughout the year, hovering around 44, 45 (average) over nine holes. I knew if she put it all together she had a very good chance. I didn’t know for sure, but I went into it knowing she had a shot.”
Brandt became North Caroline’s first state qualifier since Ireland took over as head coach seven years ago.
Like Brandt, Queen Anne’s Smith turned several heads this year with his play, and almost made it a freshman sweep of the individual medalist honors.
“Nate is a freshman that arrived with tremendous talent,” Queen Anne’s head coach Brad Niesz wrote in a text. “He has an incredible ability and demeanor to score well under adverse conditions. His scoring, combined with consistent low scores from senior captain Zach Plocinik, contributed to our team’s ability to win several tournaments this year.”
Notes: Joining Decatur’s Kohut will be teammates Evan Ogelsby (82), Jacob Bauer (83) and Sam Boger (85). ... Decatur’s Abby Wesche and Washington’s Hannah Whitelock each shot 91 to qualify for the girls’ field. ... James M. Bennett advanced to the 3A/4A state tournament behind the play of Colton Thomas (99), Zeke Brusch (100), Zachary Brennan (103) and Gianfranco Secondi (109.
