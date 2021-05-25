EASTON — Dennis Keenan sees Kent Island High’s boys’ lacrosse team as the standard.
“We measure ourselves up against them,” Easton’s longtime head coach said. “They’re solid all the way through. Defense is good. Goalie’s good. Faceoff. Attack. They’re all good. They move the ball well. They’re smart. They communicate well with each other.”
And they start fast.
The Buccaneers scored the game’s first six goals, and netted nine of the first 10 Tuesday, en route to an 11-5 victory over Easton at Warrior Stadium that kept Kent Island undefeated.
“Collectively as a unit, I’m very happy because they’re having a ton of fun and they’re getting better every day,” Kent Island head coach Bobby Woolley said after his team improved to 5-0. “I mean really, that’s the name of the game for us. If they’re having fun and flying around every single day, we’re going to show up in May, and June now (for the state playoffs) and make people smile.”
One of the area’s that is really making Woolley smile this season is his defense, including his shortstick defensive midfield cast of Matt Silver, Jake Gordinier and Brady Tubman.
“Those guys have been lights out,” Woolley said. “It’s not like you walk past them. They’re going to make it really tough on you, which makes our defense (stronger) as a whole; we don’t have to slide as much. When you’re allowing a guy with a shortstick in his hand to stop progress, that’s a huge benefit.”
While Kent Island yielded a season-high five goals to the Warriors (3-3) yesterday, it didn’t surrender a score until 2 minutes, 20 seconds into the second half, when Dionte Hynson converted a feed from Aidan Filion (three assists) to make it 9-1.
“Defense has been stout,” said Woolley praising a group that includes Adam Martin, Ryan Callaghan, Jeremy Heath, long-pole middie Matt Burnside and starting goalie Kasey Heath, a unit that has allowed just 12 goals over five games. “Honestly they’ve been the big surprise for us this year. Not knowing what we would have with the guys who left. We knew who we had, but we didn’t know how much they would have grown on the year we really didn’t see them (in 2020 because COVID-19 canceled the season).”
Nate Kratovil scored twice in less than 2 minutes to give Kent Island a 2-0 lead. Twenty-six seconds after Kratovil’s second strike, Tyler Moss set up Mike Ruffennach’s goal. Jack Mulligan’s goal with 1:13 left in the first quarter bumped the Bucs lead to 4-0 heading into the second quarter.
“Can’t really key on a certain guy and shut us down, and that makes it really fun,” said Woolley, who had seven different players score goals. “It makes it tough on the opponent, but a lot of fun for us.”
Kent Island extended its lead to 6-0 by halftime on goals from Jamie Smith and Shawn McMullen (game-high three goals).
Hynson got the Warriors on the board early in the third, but Kent Island responded with goals from McMullen, John Boomer and Jack Creighton for a 9-1 lead 3 minutes into the fourth quarter.
Easton continued battling, outscoring Kent Island 4-2 over the final 8:18, starting with Nate Butler’s goal off another Filion assist.
“Shows we’re getting much better each week,” Keenan said of his team, which opened the season with a 12-1 loss at Kent Island. “Kent Island sets the bar. Coach Woolley does a great job. We got better this game. And we just hope to keep getting better each time.
After Ruffennach set up Smith’s second goal, Jack Gearhart and Butler scored less than a minute apart, trimming Easton’s deficit to 10-4. McMullen completed his hat trick on an extra-man opportunity to make it 11-4 before Easton’s Zach Bramble scored with 23.6 seconds remaining.
Easton starting goalie Lukas Nilsen made 12 saves and Will Dahlen, who came in with 7:25 left in the game, had four stops. Kent Island starting goalie Kasey Heath made nine saves.
SOFTBALL
Q. Anne’s 7, Cambridge-SD 0
CENTREVILLE — Cameron Whiteford struck out a season-high 16 and Tristyn Stewart went 2 for 3 with a triple, as Queen Anne’s County sealed the North Bayside title while dealing the Vikings their first loss of the season.
Kamryn Brandt homered and drove in two runs for Queen Anne’s (8-0) and Bre Athey was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Ryleigh Jordan (RBI) and Belle Fields each singled and Whiteford drove in a run.
Maddie Pleasants (7-1) took the loss for Cambridge-South Dorchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.