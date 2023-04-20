EASTON — Saints Peter and Paul High’s girls’ lacrosse team started like it usually does — on fire.
But after yielding two goals in the opening 5 minutes Thursday, Severn School calmly scored three goals, watched the Sabres pull even, then put together a five-goal string for a lead that Sts. Peter & Paul spent the remainder of the game trying to catch.
The Sabres pulled within one three times in the final 13 minutes, but the Admirals twice answered with goals, then won the game’s final draw and ran out the clock for a 12-11 victory that ended their six-game losing skid and snapped Sts. Peter & Paul’s four-game win streak.
“Both teams were such skilled teams,” Sabres head coach Alison Beyer said after her team slipped to 6-3 via its second one-goal loss this season. “We didn’t lose this game because of lack of skill. If you’re a lacrosse fan and wanted to go out and watch a game, this would have been the game to watch. And I think this game showed every aspect of a true lacrosse game.”
Caroline Ewing (two goals) and Evelyn Murphy (two goals) scored 1 minute apart to stake Sts. Peter & Paul to a 2-0 lead.
But the Admirals (3-9) answered, as Issy Leech (three goals), Sage Whiteside (four goals) and Sally Reed each scored during a 2-minute, 44-second flurry, giving Severn a 3-2 lead.
Morgan Quade (three goals) then set up Hattie Messick, who sidearmed a shot past Admirals goalie Cameron Christie for a 3-3 tie with 13:17 left in the first half.
But that would be the Sabres’ last goal of the half.
“We ran every play that I wanted them to run,” Beyer said of her team. “We were an equally matched team to them. We came out on fire in the first half. Then frustration set in and then they went on that run.”
Giselle Torain gave Severn a lead in never relinquished when she beat goalie Kylie Kroniser on a free-position opportunity with 11:17 left in the first. A little over a minute later, Whiteside score on another free-position chance. Erin Hooper bumped the Admirals’ lead to 6-3 less than 2 minutes later.
Sts. Peter & Paul had a chance to stop Severn’s run, when it had a 2-minute man-up opportunity. But the Admirals intercepted a pass and worked the ball around to kill that chance, then upped their lead to 7-3 when Zoee Stencil scored a free-position goal with 5:32 left in the half. Severn twice had chances to further its lead, but Kroniser twice foiled the Admirals in the closing 3 minutes of the half.
“I think that they were so composed,” Beyer said of Severn. “They were much more composed than we were.”
Whiteside netted her third goal 1:34 into the second half to extend the Admirals’ lead to 8-3.
But the Sabres began chipping away.
Quade ended Sts. Peter & Paul’s 15-plus minute scoring drought, when she wheeled from behind the net and tucked a shot into the net with 22:19 left. Whiteside responded a little over a minute later, restoring Severn’s lead to five at 9-4.
Sts. Peter & Paul’s offense started gaining traction. Messick (three goals) scored, then set up Quade, drawing the Sabres within 9-6. Ewing was fouled on a free position attempt, and converted the second, shaving the Admiral lead to 9-7.
Leech scored out of a timeout to push Severn’s lead to 10-7. But Quade set up Evelyn Murphy with 13:52 left, then scored just 1:23 later, getting the Sabres within 10-9.
Severn continued to answer though, with Stencil scoring for a two-goal cushion. Again the Sabres, trimmed their deficit to one, as Sam Murphy took a Messick feed in the middle of the Severn defense and scored to make it 11-10 with 9:55 left.
Leech completed her hat trick with 5:23 to go, giving Severn a 12-10 lead. The Sabres were hit with a 2-minute penalty on the play, kept their deficit at two, then pulled with 12-11 on Messick’s free-position strike with 1:33 remaining.
The Sabres wouldn’t get a chance to net the equalizer though, as the Admirals won the ensuing draw and passed the ball around the drain the final 1:33 off the clock for the win.
“That was the most frustrated I’ve seen (my team),” Beyer said of the final 15 minutes of the first half. “I told them at halftime to take a deep breath. Settle down. The second half, their composure definitely played a part in their comeback.”
Softball
North Caroline 13, Colonel 3
RIDGELY — Gracie Calloway had four hits, and Lillian Williams, Anna Hutchison, Taylor Dawkins, Katelyn Tribbitt and Emma Beales each had two hits as the Bulldogs stretched their winning streak to six.
Dawkins, who earned the win, and Beales each homered.
Baseball
North Dorchester 11, Cambridge-SD 0
CAMBRIDGE — Sophomore Jordan Regulski hurled a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts in his first pitching start of the season to lead the Eagles.
Jaiden Brooks was 3 for 3 with four RBIs for North Dorchester. Wes Windsor had two doubles, two walks, three runs scored, and an RBI, and Blake Bramble had two hits and two runs scored.
