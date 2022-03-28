WORTON — Stevie Shaak continued her torrid hitting tear and Haley Sadler notched her fourth victory of the season Monday, as St. Michaels High’s softball team rolled to a 16-3 victory over Kent County.
Sadler (4-0) allowed three earned runs, five hits and four walks to go with four strikeouts.
Shaak went 5 for 5 with three RBIs, and is now 13 for 18 this season. Olivia Windsor was 2 for 3, Lola Browning (2 for 4) doubled and knocked in two runs, and Myla Ramey had two hits, as the Saints improved to 4-0 overall, 1-0 North Bayside.
North Dorchester 12
Easton 1
EASTON — Mackenzie Lewis went 3 for 4 with a home run, and Kinley Elliott (2-0) hurled a two-hitter with nine strikeouts as the Eagles improved to 3-0, 1-0.
Anna Hopkins also homered for North Dorchester, and Maggie Hubbard went 3 for 5.
Easton slipped to 1-1, 0-1.
Colonel 11, Cambridge-SD 1
CAMBRIDGE — Kendall Sann jacked a three-run homer and Ava Carels (1-1) allowed three hits and no earned runs over five innings to pace the Colonels.
Carels struck out five and walked two.
Tyla Dickerson had two hits for Colonel Richardson (2-1, 1-0) and Kylie Rhinehardt (RBI), Ally Taylor and Olivia Christopher each added a hit.
Baseball
St. Michaels 12
Kent County 0
WORTON — Sophomore Jacob Seek (2-0) struck out 14 over five innings and Ethan Rash fanned four in two innings of relief as the Saints no-hit the Trojans.
Will Sherwood had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, and has now driven in 10 runs this season for St. Michaels (3-0, 1-0). Teegan Murphy and Josh Sherwood also doubled for the Saints
Colonel 6, Cambridge-SD 3
CAMBRIDGE — Hunter Wolfe went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Austin Glessner (1 for 3) drove in three runs as Colonel Richardson remained unbeaten.
Senior Owen Nagel (2-0) surrendered three runs and three hits over 4 2/3 innings, fanning six.
Jacob Cohee doubled for Colonel Richardson (3-0, 1-0) and Austin Walls was 1 for 2 with an RBI.
North Dorchester 7
Easton 2
EASTON — Alex Jones (1-0) gave up two runs and six hits during a complete-game effort to lead the Eagles.
Jones struck out four and walked three. Brice Bradley went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Zach Jones (2 for 3) scored three times, and Jaiden Brooks (1 for 2) knocked in two runs for North Dorchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.