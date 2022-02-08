BEIJING (AP) — Nathan Chen had just shattered the world record for a figure skating short program, even throwing a defiant fist in a rare display of emotion, when he was asked how he’d spend the next 48 hours before his long-awaited Olympic coronation.
“I’ve been here a while,” the 22-year-old American star replied with a shrug Tuesday. “I’ve got some clothes to wash. Some other things to clean around my room. Just ordinary chores, really. Nothing crazy.”
He left the crazy — the downright stunning — on the ice of Beijing’s historic Capital Indoor Stadium.
Wearing a confident smirk, Chen avenged his poor short program from four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games in the biggest way possible. He opened with a perfect quad flip, breezed through his often-vexing triple axel, then drilled his quad flip-triple toe loop combination before skating to a stop and delivering a right haymaker at the air.
His score was 113.97 points, nearly two more than the previous world record set by rival Yuzuru Hanyu, and six points clear of second-place Yuma Kagiyama headed into Thursday’s free skate.
“I was just elated,” said Chen, who helped the U.S. win team silver earlier this week. “At the last Olympics, both of the short programs didn’t go the way I wanted. To finally get an opportunity to skate the programs I wanted feels really good.”
Kagiyama drilled a pair of quads and a triple axel during his own dynamic short program to finish with 108.12 points, while fellow Japanese skater Shoma Uno — the reigning Olympic silver medalist — was third with 105.90 points.
As for their longtime idol, Hanyu bailed out of his planned opening quad salchow and received no points for the jump, a massive mistake that cost the two-time defending Olympic champion a shot at a third gold medal. Hanyu finished in eighth place with 95.15 points, a deficit so great that not even his planned quad axel in the free skate can make it up.
“I feel really shocked,” said Hanyu, adding his skate may have hit a hole in the ice, “but I have one more chance.”
The showdown between Chen and Hanyu had been building toward Tuesday for the past four years, ever since what Chen called a “disastrous” short program in Pyeongchang took him out of medal contention before he felt he had arrived.
Rather than taking a break afterward, Chen doubled down, working tirelessly with longtime coach Rafael Arutyunyan while simultaneously working toward his degree from Yale. He sharpened every aspect of his figure skating, from technical marks to his artistry, and he began to put together programs that nobody else had the nerve to try.
The short program he nailed in Beijing, with a base value of 36.27 points, was the hardest ever tried in competition.
Chen’s ferociously steady build toward his second Olympics, a stretch that included three world titles and the most recent of his six national championships, contrasted starkly with the bumpy, injury-filled path that Hanyu took to Beijing.
After becoming the first man to successfully defend an Olympic title since American skater Dick Button in 1952, Hanyu took a break from the sport to rest ligament damage in his right ankle. He skipped the Grand Prix season in 2020 because of the pandemic, then missed this past Grand Prix season because of more issues with his right ankle.
But just when it appeared that Kagiyama and Uno had surpassed him, the 27-year-old Hanyu showed up at the Japanese championships in December and regained his crown, and his long-awaited showdown with Chen was on for Beijing.
It lasted about as long as it takes to lace up skates.
The preternaturally poised Hanyu, skating well before Chen, was seconds into his program when he set up for the first of two planned quads. But something was amiss the moment he took off, and Hanyu bailed out of the salchow to an audible gasp from the carefully separated crowd of a few thousand people.
The quad salchow carries a base value of 9.70 points; Hanyu was given none of them.
“Knowing how it feels to skate — not necessarily to your potential but not what you anticipate skating — it doesn’t feel great, especially at an Olympics,” said Chen, who can relate as well as anyone. “But you can never count Yuzu out. He’s a two-time Olympic champion, and no matter what he does in the future, he’s always going to be a figure skating icon.”
As if to drive home Hanyu’s extraordinary misstep, though, Uno was next on the ice and performed flawlessly. He landed his opening quad flip, then made a quad toe loop-triple toe loop combination look easy. And by the time Uno finished his program, set to a Vivaldi concerto, he had amassed 105.90 points and taken over first place.
“I had a chance to skate the short program for the team,” said Uno, part of the bronze-winning Japanese squad, “and I think the experience helped me on this individual skate. I made some errors on jumps but I performed better.”
Kagiyama gave Japan a second medal contender heading into Thursday when he landed his opening quad salchow and a quad toe loop-triple toe loop, then skated perfectly the rest of the way to “When You’re Smiling” by Michael Buble.
Naturally, the performance left Kagiyama smiling as well.
“This is my first Olympic Games and to be honest with you, I thought I would be very nervous from beginning to end,” he said. “I just thought I was having fun skating, and as for the jumps — I can’t complain. My legs were giving up on me, a little minus for me if I was to score myself, but everything else was quite good.”
FREE-THINKING
FREESTYLE SKIER
American-born Eileen Gu struck back at her many critics by winning the gold medal in the debut of freeski big air and then defiantly answering questions about why she spurned Team USA to represent China at the Beijing Games.
The 18-year-old Gu is an American citizen whose mother is Chinese. Gu estimates she has spent at least a quarter of her life in China. She sided with China in 2019, saying she wants to encourage girls and women to take up winter sports.
“If people don’t believe me, if people don’t like me, then that’s their loss,” Gu said. “They’re never going to win the Olympics.”
China does not allow dual citizenship. It’s unclear whether Gu, who plans to attend Stanford, gave up her U.S. passport.
What is clear is that Gu stuck the best performance of her life at Big Air Shougang, where the ski hill is set among the imposing cooling towers and smokestacks of a closed steel mill. She landed a double cork 1620 for the first time in her career in her final turn to stun Tess Ledeux of France. It’s a move in which skiers spin 4 1/2 times while rotating twice off-axis while 20-some feet in the air.
“I want all the girls to break their boundaries,” she said in Chinese, via an interpreter. “I want them to think if Eileen can do it, I can do it.”
While saying through an interpreter that Gu is an “amazing athlete” who is “extremely competitive,” Ledeux groused that her rival “got lucky” because she had been practicing at Big Air Shougang for weeks, a benefit of competing for the host country.
Gu was having none of that, either.
“I’m not trying to keep everyone happy,” Gu responded. “I’m an 18-year-old girl out here living my best life. Like, I’m having a great time.”
MAYER’S NOW A
DREIFACH-OLYMPIASIEGER
Matthias Mayer of Austria overcame one of his poles getting stuck in the start house to win the men’s super-G and become the first man to win gold medals in Alpine skiing at three straight Olympics. Back home he’ll be known as a “Dreifach-Olympiasieger,” or three-time Olympic champion. He also won the super-G at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and the downhill the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Mayer won the bronze in downhill on Monday. His father, Helmut, won the silver in the first Olympic super-G at the 1988 Calgary Games.
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States won the super-G silver almost 50 years to the day after his mother, Barbara Ann, won gold in the slalom at the 1972 Sapporo Games.
GOLDEN GEISENBERGER
Natalie Geisenberger of Germany became the first three-time Olympic champion in women’s luge by dominating the competition at Yanqing Sliding Center.
SCANDINAVIAN SPRINTERS
Jonna Sundling won the women’s cross-country sprint title, helping Sweden take the lead in gold medals with four.
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo defended his Olympic sprint title for Norway, which is tied for second in golds with three.
Maja Dahlqvist of Sweden took silver and Jessie Diggins of the United States earned bronze in the women’s race.
A FIRST FOR ITALY
Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini of Italy beat Sweden 8-1 in mixed doubles, giving Italy its first Olympic curling medal. They completed an undefeated run and set themselves up to defend their title on home ice in four years in Milan-Cortina.
