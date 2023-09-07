APTOPIX US Open Tennis

Ben Shelton reacts during his quarterfinal victory Wednesday over Frances Tiafoe at the U.S. Open.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — When it comes to Ben Shelton and the rest of the men who will be participating in the U.S. Open semifinals on Friday, it’s quite obvious that one of these is not like the others.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.