CAMBRIDGE — Mary Gibson started the season wondering if she had enough swimmers to fill the lanes.
Her ranks thinned to just six boys and nine girls, Easton High’s head swim coach wondered Saturday if she had enough to keep up with the competition at the Bayside Conference championships.
A little over two hours later she had her answer.
“I’m shocked,” Gibson said after the Warriors swept the boys’ and girls’ titles at the Dorchester Family YMCA. “Six guys? And going into the meet with the (seeding) sheets, the girls were not supposed to win. The boys stepped up. The girls stepped up. Everybody stepped up.”
Senior captain David Gardner won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events, was part of two huge relay victories, and watched teammates Johnny Remaniak and Reilly Gilligan notch individual wins, as Easton totaled 297 points to outdistance runner-up Kent Island (223) and third-place Queen Anne’s (207).
The Warriors picked up 112 points alone in the relays. Gardner, Remaniak, Brady Tipton and Aiden Lavezzo won the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 57.67 seconds. The 200 freestyle team of Gilligan, Lavezzo, Tipton and Jamie Erskine placed third (1:46.43). Gardner, Erskine, Gilligan and Remaniak then capped the boys’ meet with a first-place 3:48.91 in the 400 free relay.
After helping the 200 medley team to victory, Gardner had a few minutes to dry off before diving back into the pool to win the 200 freestyle in 1:51.86. He then routed the field in the 500 free, clocking a first-place 5:06.92 that was over a minute ahead of runner-up Ethan Dashiell of Queen Anne’s (6:13.06).
Third in the 50 free, Gilligan picked up a critical victory in the 100 back (1:06.32). Remaniak, runner-up to Stephen Decatur’s Gavin Stearn in the 100 free, came back with a first-place 1:04.06 in the 100 breaststroke.
A freshman, Tipton provided big points with his runner-up finish in the 200 individual medley (2:18.07) and his third-place in the 100 butterfly (1:01.40).
“And they’re not even tapering yet,” Gibson said of both her boys and girls. “We didn’t even rest them for this. We’re tapering most of the team for regionals, and four of the swimmers for states.”
While Gibson thought Decatur was the favorite on paper, her girls delivered a different story in the pool, winning 8 of 11 events, en route to wracking up 381 points, finishing well ahead of second-place Queen Anne’s (296) and Decatur (295).
Easton’s Molly Kroeger, Isabel Finch and Kylie Weems each won twice individually, and teamed with Isabella Westerfield for two relay victories.
Kroeger, Finch, Weems and Westerfield opened the meet with a first-place 1:59.38 in the 200 medley relay, and ended it winning the 400 free relay in 3:53.60.
Like Gardner, Kroeger helped earn the victory in the 200 medley relay, got a quick rest, then was back in pool to win the 200 free (2:02.86) — almost a full 10 seconds faster than runner-up Sierra Wakefield of Decatur. She then rolled to victory in the 500 free (5:31.80), with Kent Island’s Rachel Rickabaugh taking second (5:50.25).
Finch posted impressive victories in the 200 IM (2:18.43) — winning by 11 seconds — and 100 fly (1:01.52) — a 4-second margin of victory.
Then there was Weems.
Because she had not competed in the 100 free during the high school season, the junior was placed in the slower first heat and promptly put down a winning time of 57.66 that was a shade under 3 seconds faster than second-place Mimi Quinn (1:00.62) of Kent Island, who swam the fast heat. Weems also touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:13.77.
The Warriors finished with 134 points in relays, as the 200 freestyle team of Katheryne Kelsey, Kate Esterson, Claire Morris and Aubrey Lavezzo took second in 1:56.23.
“The kids swam well; really well,” Gibson said. “We’re very happy. It was a team effort.”
Queen Anne’s runner-up finish on the girls’ side was led by Lily Golden, who celebrated her birthday with victories in the 50 freestyle (26.33) and 100 backstroke (1:06.04).
“She’s incredible,” Queen Anne’s head coach Missy Hollis said of Golden. “She’s just blossomed. She swam Sho’men (club) as a kid and has really fallen in love with the sport the last few years. She’s excited to be going to Salisbury (University to swim) and she’s just killing it in the water.”
Saturday was Queen Anne’s third meet in four days.
“It was a little surprise,” Hollis said of the girls’ second-place finish. “It’s a great team effort.”
Leading Kent Island’s second-place finish on the boys’ side was junior Caden Latchaw, who touched the wall just ahead of Kent County freshman Henry Martinez (24.63) in the 50 free with a 24.55, and was second in the 100 breaststroke (personal-best 1:05.56).
“He did phenomenal,” Kent Island head coach Tom Yates said of Latchaw. “He’s got another year ahead of him and he’s going to do great.
“The kids swam their hearts out,” Yates said of both his teams.
Kent County’s boys’ 200 freestyle team of Nick Jones, Jack Cullum, Ben Loller and Martinez took first in 1:42.61.
