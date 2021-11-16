Members of the ShoreFC Velocity 18/19 girls’ showcase team are, front row, from left: Mia Kemp, Meadow Tesoro, Lily Covington, Haven Haddaway, Evelyn Lerch; back row, from left: Deanna Dodson, Addison Chandler, Avery Webster, Arlie Paden, Mia Schreyer, Ashley Wildt, McKenna Pritchett, Sydney Baker, Madyson Weber, Hannah Bird and Katie Knapp.
BOYDS — Goalkeeper Katie Knapp made 24 saves and posted a pair of shutouts to help ShoreFC Velocity 18/19 girls’ showcase soccer team earn a share of first place in its group at last weekend’s Bethesda Premier Cup at the Maryland Soccerplex.
With the help of defenders Madyson Weber, Meadow Tesoro, Hannah Bird, Ashley Wildt, Claire Schultz an Haven Haddaway, ShoreFC tied Ohio Premier 0-0 on Friday, tied fifth-ranked #5 Long Island Island Premier (N.Y.) 1-1 on Saturday, and blanked FC Bucks ECNR (Pa.) 3-0 on Sunday to give it five points.
Evelyn Lerch scored twice and had an assist, and Lily Covington and Mia Kemp also scored. Arlie Paden had two assists and Bird picked up an assist.
Bethesda Premier Cup is a high level college showcase that attracts over 150 college coaches. ShoreFC will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina this Thursday to compete in the CASL College Showcase, which attracts over 500 college coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.