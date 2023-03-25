Chesapeake College’s men’s basketball team raised its record for victories in a single-season to 30 Thursday afternoon with its historic first win at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II tournament.
Less than 24 hours later, the Skipjacks shuffled off the court at Danville Area Community College’s Mary Miller Center in Danville, Illinois undoubtedly feeling they had missed a chance to push that record to 31.
Chesapeake didn’t make a free throw in regulation, then went ice cold from the field in overtime Friday morning in a season-ending 75-68 loss to Johnson County (Kansas) in a consolation-bracket game at the NJCAA Division II tournament.
“Should have won today,” Skipjacks head coach Andrew Sachs said during a phone interview after watching the Skipjacks go 2 of 9 from the foul line (22%), which included an 0-for-7 in regulation. “Can’t make free throws. I just can’t believe we shot free throws that poorly. Eighteen for 36 last game (Thursday). We didn’t make a free throw in regulation (Friday). That game should have been over.”
No. 13 seeded Johnson County (28-8) appeared ready to advance to Saturday’s seventh/eighth-place game as it held a 64-61 lead with 1 minute left in regulation. But Chesapeake’s Justin DeMaria knotted the game at 64-all when he buried a 3-pointer from deep in the corner with 39 seconds left.
The ninth-seeded Skipjacks (30-6) regained possession with 10 seconds remaining, but sophomore guard JayShaun Freeman (team-high 19 points) found no room to drive to the basket against a collection of Cavaliers, and could not get a shot off, sending the game into an extra 5-minute session.
“We didn’t get what we wanted right at the end of regulation,” Sachs said. “Could have been a foul. You’re trying to get to the rim at the end, because you don’t want to settle for a jump shot at the end of regulation. You want to put the onus on the officials. I mean he (Freeman) couldn’t even get to the rim. There was four of them all over him. I thought he got bodied.
“But if we make free throws we’re not even in that position,” Sachs added. “You make free throws you win the game. That’s one of our big stats. I mean you just can’t do it.”
Chesapeake just couldn’t get anything to drop in ovetime, going 1 for 10 from the field, which included missing all six of its 3-point attempts.
Johnson County’s Xavier Kahube (game-high 20 points) drove down the middle of the lane for a layup that gave the Cavaliers a 66-64 lead 1:09 into OT. Chesapeake point guard Lamont Powell (16 points) tried answering, but his layup was off the mark. Johnson County’s Tymer Jackson (12 points) grabbed the rebound. The Cavaliers’ Desi Williams missed a jump shot, but Kahube corraled the rebound and scored on a putback for a 68-64 lead with 2:54 left.
Chesapeake missed its next four shots from the floor before Kahube scored on yet another layup with 41 seconds left for a 70-64 lead. Kaleim Taylor’s two free throws extended Johnson County’s lead to 72-64 with 28 seconds remaining.
The Skipjacks finally got on the board with 17 seconds left when Izaiah Credle made a layup, trimming the Cavalier lead to six. Chesapeake fouled Ryan Gordon (13 points), who converted a pair of free throws for a 74-66 lead. Credle added two free throws with 6.4 seconds left, before Kaleim Taylor tacked on a free throw for the 75-68 final.
Johnson County held leads of 9-3, 16-8 and 26-19 in the first half. But Chesapeake rallied each time to close that gap. Chesapeake closed within two, but the Cavaliers moved to a 29-24 lead with a little over 7 minutes left before halftime on a Jackson 3-pointer. The Skipjacks again responded, as DJ Earl connected on a 3-pointer, made a steal and canned a jumper, forging a 29-29 halftime lead.
A Kent County High graduate, Freeman looked ready to take the game over early in the second half as he scored 13 of Chesapeake’s first 16 points after intermission. But after a Freeman 3 gave the Skipjacks a 45-40 lead, Johnson County reeled off six straight points — four from Kahube and two from Desi Williams. DeMaria’s 3 pushed Chesapeake back in front at 48-46, but the Cavaliers tied it at 48-48 on a Jackson jumper.
That back-and-forth continue, with Powell hitting a three and scoring on back-to-back drives to give the Skipjacks a 59-56 lead with 3:03 left in regulation. But Johnson County nudged back ahead at 62-59 on a Williams’ jumper, two Gordon free throws and Gordon layup. The Cavs maintained that 3-point edge until DeMaria’s game-tying three with 39 seconds left in regularion.
“It was good experience for our guys,” Sachs said. “We got to 30 wins. We broke nine school records. I can tell you if we have all our bullets (forward Elisha Gregory was sidelined with an elbow injury) we win that game. It is what it is. But certainly it gives us the foundatin to keep moving the program forward, keep getting better players. I just told them ‘You just created a memory for yourself that you’ll never ever forget.’”
Notes: Chesapeake’s nine turnovers were two fewer than Johnson County, but the Cavaliers outrebounded the Skipjacks 46-35, and shot 83.3% (10 of 12) from the foul line. … The game had 11 lead changes and eight ties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.