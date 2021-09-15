EASTON — His midfield and defense played as designed.
As for his team’s first goal Wednesday afternoon, St. Mary’s High boys’ head soccer coach Corey Childs probably couldn’t have designed it if he wanted.
Nicky Souza broke a scoreless tie in the fourth minute of the second half with a goal after a series of ricochets, then watched teammate Charlie Roy score on a penalty kick, giving the Saints a 2-0 victory over Saints Peter and Paul in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference match.
“It was just one of those balls bouncing around; kind of a garbage goal if you will,” Childs said of Souza’s go-ahead strike 3:57 into the second half. “But they all count the same. We needed to break through and I think that was great for the guys. I think that gave them a lot of confidence putting that one on in.”
While the Saints (2-0 overall, 2-0 MIAA B) gained confidence, the Sabres (1-2, 0-1) seemed to lose some steam, and struggled through the remainder of the game to build any type of offense.
“I think we did get a little bit deflated,” Sabres first-year head coach Andrew Dodson said. “The goal went in, our heads went down. We dropped a bit and kind of sulked a bit. And then they (St. Mary’s) took that and then they ran with that momentum. And then from there it seemed like we never were able to get back into it.
“They kept it in (our defensive end and) we weren’t able to do much going forward in the second,” Dodson continued. “We weren’t really able to get the ball out and kept losing possession in the midfield, kept making cheap silly giveaways that we’re better than. And then it just kind of all fell apart.”
Scoring opportunities were few in the first half, though the Sabres had a quality chance with 17:20 remaining in the first half, when CJ Chaconas steered a cross from left wing to Chase Nesselroad, whose shot sailed over the crossbar.
Saints Peter & Paul keeper Aaron Ewing made five first-half saves, perhaps his trickiest stop coming when he came out to grab a stray ball with two St. Mary’s players and teammate Alex Urquhart charging his way.
The Saints had two other scoring chances late in the first half, as Kameron Ross struck a pair of headers, the first falling easily into the arms of Ewing, the second fading wide right of the post.
St. Mary’s pressured the Sabres from the beginning of the second half, banging a free kick off the crossbar that was quickly sent out of bounds, setting up a cornerkick. As the ball landed in the box, a St. Mary’s player hit a shot that Ewing punched away with his right hand, starting a pinball sequence. A Sabres defender heading the ball away, but not far enough as Souza got a foot on it for the game’s first goal.
St. Mary’s continued to keep the ball in the Sabres’ end of the field the better part of the final 36 minutes, as Sts. Peter & Paul struggled to get any types of serious rushes on Saints keeper Erik Chick.
“We have a mentality that we don’t want to allow the other team to have too many chances and that takes a total team effort defending all over the field,” Childs said after his team’s second straight shutout. “Defensively as a unit we want to stay switched on in those transitions moments. All in all I thought they did a good job responding to some chances and denying some threats. So I’m really pleased with the boys.”
St. Mary’s padded its lead to 2-0 with 29:40 left in the game, when Souza was knocked down inside the box, setting up a penalty kick for Roy, who neatly tucked a shot into the lower left corner.
Less than a minute after Roy’s PK, Sts. Peter & Paul’s Arman Otmishi made a run downfield, but didn’t get much on the ball as it rolled harmlessly to the waiting Chick. Chaconas made a deep run down left wing with 8:15 left in the game, but was quickly surrounded by four defenders before he could get a shot or pass away.
“It seemed like in the second half our work rate dropped off a bit,” Dodson said. “And when our work rate dropped off we kind of conceded the midfield to them.
“In the first half I felt like we had them right where we wanted to have them,” Dodson said. “And in the second half we dropped off a bit and we gave them the game. Credit to them. They came into the game and played well in the second (half).”
Dodson went on to praise his defense.
“We are pretty young back there, but they ran their socks off,” Dodson said of his defense. “They really couldn’t do much more. A cheap giveaway on the outside of the box leads to a penalty, which leads to the second goal. But other than that we really didn’t make any defensive mistakes today. I would say we made one on that (PK). And other that our defense played well and our keeper also played well. He had good saves, big saves. He made a couple of saves on the ball that found its way in. He punched it out. We just got a bit unlucky on that one.”
Girls’ Soccer
Easton 9, Wicomico 1
EASTON — McKenna Pritchett had a hat trick and two assists, and Corrine Mead and Kate Adelman each had a goal and two assists Tuesday, as Easton notched its first win of the season.
The Warriors also got goals from Emily Currie, Addison Chandler, Erika George and Payton Echternach. Jill Esterson and Bryce Spiker each had one assist.
