WYE MILLS — Lamont Powell was uneasy facing his former Garrett College teammates a second time.
“I was nervous; the butter guts this time,” said Powell, a 2019 Easton High graduate who transferred from Garrett to Chesapeake prior to this season. “But once I scored and got an assist I knew I was going to be good.”
Powell and the Skipjacks proved to be real good Tuesday night as they tied the school’s single-season record for wins at 27. Chesapeake used an 17-4 first-half run to gain separation, then crafted an 11-0 second-half surge to pull away from the Lakers for an impressive 84-62 victory in a Division II Region XX men’s basketball quarterfinal.
Ranked 12th nationally and winners of 22 of their last 23, the second-seeded Skipjacks (27-4) advance to Friday’s semifinals at Frederick Community College where they will face No. 3 seed Cecil (20-11) at 7:30 p.m.
“It was personal. The first game I didn’t do too well but we got the dub (win),” said Powell, who scored five points in the Skipjacks’ 81-73 come-from-behind victory at Garrett on Jan. 14. “This time coach (Andrew) Sachs said let it come to me this time. So that’s what I tried to do; get my teammates involved and take the shots that were there for me.”
One of four Skipjacks in double-figure scoring, Powell (17 points) hit the first of Chesapeake’s nine 3-pointers to help the hosts take a 5-0 lead in the first minute. A 3-pointer from DJ Earl (16 points) pushed the lead to 8-2. Garrett closed within 8-7 on Marquin Thompson’s jumper and a three-point play from Nyrek Wheeler (team-high 18 points).
But after a Skipjacks’ timeout, Izaiah Credle (15 points) drilled a 3 to start Chesapeake on a 17-4 blitz that ended with back-to-back 3s from Justin DeMaria (team-high 18 points) for a 28-11 lead with 9:41 remaining in the first half.
“We got guys who can shoot the ball,” Sachs said.
Chesapeake showed that, especially from the free-throw line where it converted on 21 of 23 attempts (91 percent), led by Powell’s 10-for-10 effort. Outrebounded by 11 in their win at Garrett, the Skipjacks outrebounded the Lakers Tuesday, 42-34, 25 of those coming on the defensive glass.
“Size usually gives us problems,” Sachs said. “We did a good job (rebounding) and we’re probably going to see it again if we see Cecil on Friday, and if we see Howard (in the championship game). It’s more about effort than anything. So we just need to keep giving the effort that we need to do.”
A third consecutive three-ball from DeMaria widened Chesapeake’s lead to 31-13 with under 9 minutes left in the first half. A free throw and put-back by Elisha Gregory bumped the Skipjacks’ lead to 36-16 with 4:24 remaining in the half. Garrett responded with an 8-0 mini-burst punctuated by Korey Mitchum’s 3-pointer that trimmed its deficit to 12 at 36-24.
Chesapeake carried a 43-28 lead into halftime and had its cushion shaved to 11 twice in the opening 5 minutes of the second half.
Leading 48-37, the Skipjacks pieced together another scoring spree. Earl scored on a drive. Powell sank two free throws, buried a jumper, was fouled, and canned the free throw to finish a three-point play. Kent County High grad JayShaun Freeman drove into the paint and scored on a left-handed layup before DeMaria put a follow off the glass for an 11-0 run and a 59-37 lead.
The Skipjacks pushed their lead to as many as 27 in the second half when Freeman hit a pair of foul shots for a 77-50 bulge. Garrett would not get any closer than 20 the rest of the game.
“I thought we did a great job on the boards,” Sachs said. “We shot free throws well. And we valued the basketball. We turned them over 18 times. Those are big stats for us that we try to get every game. That’s why we’re good. I try to tell ‘em, like JayShaun, he can score when he wants to but he gets rid of the basketball. He’s just a really, really good player. And he keeps everything level and even keeled.
“It’s a testament to the kids,” Sachs continued. “It’s a really good group. It’s my third year and I think we’ve finally got it where we want to get it. We were really good last year, we weren’t really deep. But this year’s a little bit different for us.”
