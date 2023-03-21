Macomb (Michigan) Community College had the nation’s best defense among Division II men’s junior college basketball teams this season.
Tuesday morning, Chesapeake College learned why.
The Skipjacks shot an uncharacteristic 34.3% from the field and struggled to stop Macomb’s 6-foot-6 freshman Aidan Rubio, who scored a game-high 25 points to lead the eighth-seeded Monarchs to a 72-59 victory over Chesapeake in the first round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II tournament at Danville Area Community College’s Mary Miller Center in Danville, Illinois.
The No. 9 seeded Skipjacks (29-5), who had their 14-game winning streak snapped, will play 16th-seeded Florida Gateway (15-12) in the first round of the consolation bracket on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Chesapeake would play again Friday with a win today. A loss ends the Skipjacks’ season.
“They are the number one defensive team in the country for a reason,” Chesapeake head coach Andrew Sachs said of Macomb during a phone interview. “Their length gave us trouble. They had shot blockers on dribble penetration. We didn’t get a lot of inside scoring which is disappointing. We also took some poor shots. I thought some guys forced some stuff up.
“But that really wasn’t the issue for us,” Sachs continued. “Defensively, when you give up 50 percent from the field, which we haven’t done almost the entire season, and you let their best player (Rubio) torch you, which he did, especially in the first half, (you’re going to struggle).”
Ezekiel Edwards’ inside bucket was Chesapeake’s lone points until Justin DeMaria (16 points) buried a 3-pointer with a little over 12 minutes remaining in the first half. But Rubio, who averaged 11.7 points a game this season, scored 14 seconds later. Tamario Adley added a bucket before Rubio connected again, giving the Monarchs a 17-5 lead approaching the midway point of the first half.
“He’s good,” Sachs said of Rubio, who had 16 first-half points. “I saw it on film. He’s got a high handle and he spins a little bit when he gets pressured. But we did not do a great job (defending). First half especially was poor.”
A Rubio 3 extended Macomb’s lead to 22-10. But DeMaria and Lamont Powell (team-high 19 points), who combined for 14 of Chesapeake’s 22 first-half points, kept the Skipjacks within striking distance.
Macomb carried a 33-23 lead into halftime.
The second half started similarly to the first, with Chesapeake mustering just one field goal over the first 4:26. A bucket and 3-pointer from Cameron McEvans helped widen the Monarchs’ lead to 40-25 before Powell scored on a drive with 15:34 left in the game. A McEvans drive, a dunk from 6-7 Jaylen Daugherty (10 points) and Adley’s runner gave Macomb one of its biggest leads of the game at 50-31 with 16:40 remaining.
“Got to give them credit too,” Sachs said. “They did a good job against us. They didn’t double the post at all. And they really, what I call, plastered our shooters. When they forgot to do that we hit a couple of threes. We just did not (do a good job) defensively I don’t even know if (injured) Elisha (Gregory) would have made that much of a difference.”
Chesapeake trimmed an 18-point deficit to 13 on JayShaun Freeman’s 3-pointer and a Powell drive with under 6 minutes remaining. Izaiah Credle’s two free throws pulled the Skipjacks within 63-49 with 4:34 left. But Rubio scored on a drive before Kareem Aburashed hit a 3-pointer to restore Macomb’s 19-point cushion at 68-49 with 3:29 remaining.
The Skipjacks got as close as 11 with 27 seconds remaining.
“We play tomorrow and I think we’ll play better,” Sachs said. “We don’t get to play for a national championship anymore, we get to play for seventh place, which for us would be great; get a chance to win 30 games, which obviously will be a benchmark for us.”
Notes: Chesapeake’s leading scorer this season, DJ Earl, who was averaging a team-high 15.9 points per game entering yesterday, was held to four points. … Freeman finished with nine. … Macomb outrebounded Chesapeake 42-33 … Chesapeake committed just four turnovers to Macomb’s 12, and shot 80% from the foul line to the Monarchs’ 60%. … Macomb shot 54.5? from the field. … DeMaria accounted for all 16 of Chesapeake’s bench points.
