WYE MILLS — Top-seeded Chesapeake College defeated No. 4 seed Garrett, 13-2 in five innings Monday in the opening round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Region XX baseball tournament.
Daniel Leo earned his eighth win of the season. Leo pitched a complete game three-hitter, surrendering only two runs and two walks to go with four strikeouts.
Chesapeake took a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Nick Newnam led things off with a double and scored on Will Glick’s single. Garrett then issued three bases-loaded walks before Kyle Waters’ sacrifice fly to center scored Dylan Young.
Garrett got a home run in the second inning to pull within 5-1.
In the Chesapeake second, Mitchell Jolikko hit an RBI double and scored on Young’s single for a 7-1 lead.
The Lakers scored a run in the third before Chesapeake put the game out of reach in the fourth inning. Josh Tibbs hit an RBI single, Young was hit by a pitch before three more bases-loaded walks ended the game at 13-2.
Young finished with three RBIs, and Glick, Will Pope and Andrew Brady each had two RBIs.
The Skipjacks were scheduled to play Frederick on Wednesday in the semifinals.
