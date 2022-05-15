DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera blasted his 505th career home run, Tarik Skubal equaled his career high with 11 strikeouts, and the Detroit Tigers completed their first series sweep this season by defeating the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 on Sunday.
Cabrera had two hits, scored two runs and knocked in two more for the Tigers, who have won three straight. Harold Castro added three hits, a run scored and two RBIs.
Skubal (3-2) lasted six innings, limiting Baltimore to three hits and two walks.
Trey Mancini’s homer off Rony Garcia in the ninth prevented the Orioles from being shut out in back-to-back games. Baltimore starter Tyler Wells (1-3) allowed three runs on eight hits in four-plus innings.
Cabrera gave Detroit a 1-0 lead in the second when clubbed Wells’ 0-1 fastball over the left-center field wall. The Tigers added another run in the inning on Castro’s RBI single.
The Tigers took a three-run lead in the third. Javier Báez lined a one-out double, advanced on an infield single and scored on Cabrera’s sacrifice fly.
Barnhart singled in a run in the seventh and Castro added an RBI single in the eighth.
ROSTER MOVES
Tigers RHP Michael Pineda was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right middle finger fracture. Pineda was struck by a line drive during his start on Saturday.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: SS Jorge Mateo was removed for a pinch-hitter in the fourth inning due to rib cage soreness. He collided with Detroit 1B Spencer Torkelson in the second inning. ... OF Austin Hays (hand) was not in the lineup for the third consecutive game.
Tigers: OF Victor Reyes, who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to the game after recovering from a left quad strain, was removed in the second inning with a right quad strain. ... RF Austin Meadows, who has been battling an inner ear infection, departed after the first inning.
UP NEXT
Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish (1-1, 4.24 ERA) will start against the New York Yankees on Monday as Baltimore opens a seven-game homestand. The rookie got his first major-league victory on Tuesday, striking out 11 in seven innings at St. Louis.
Tigers: RHP Alex Faedo (0-1, 3.60 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Monday. The rookie has made two starts, including a five-inning stint against Oakland on Tuesday in which he gave up two runs and struck out seven.
Yankees 5, White Sox 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Nestor Cortes pitched a career-high eight innings and New York took advantage of Michael Kopech’s one wild stretch, beating Chicago.
New York managed just two hits: a second-inning single for Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a two-run homer by Joey Gallo in the ninth. But it was more than enough, thanks to the crafty Cortes (2-1).
The 27-year-old left-hander, who carried a no-hitter into the eighth in his previous outing against Texas, allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked none in another brilliant performance. He has permitted two runs or fewer in each of his seven starts this year.
Since his first big league outing of last season, on May 30, 2021, Cortes has an AL-low 2.44 ERA over 133 innings. He has allowed three runs or fewer in 16 straight starts, matching Luis Severino in 2018 for the second-longest such streak in franchise history.
Clay Holmes finished the four-hitter for New York’s 18th win in 21 games. The major league-leading Yankees took three of four in the series.
Kopech (0-1) pitched six innings of one-hit ball for Chicago. The right-hander had five sharp innings — and one real bad one.
New York got to Kopech for three runs in the second after he retired the first two batters, making the most of four walks, a wild pitch and Kiner-Falefa’s single to left. Aaron Hicks and DJ LeMahieu each walked with the bases loaded, and Jose Trevino scored on the wild pitch.
Kopech threw 41 pitches in the second, 17 for strikes. He threw a total of 50 pitches in his other five innings, 33 for strikes.
Kopech’s shaky stretch provided more than enough run support for Cortes, who retired 15 in a row after Luis Robert extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a first-inning single.
Adam Engel homered for Chicago with one out in the eighth, but Cortes retired the next two batters. Pinch hitter Yasmani Grandal flied out to the warning track in right for the second out.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone said the team should know more about C Ben Rortvedt’s situation at some point this week. Rortvedt was working his way back from a right oblique injury when a knee issue popped up. “It’s something he’s dealt with in the past,” Boone said. “So we’ll see. It could be some kind of surgical procedure that he may have to get.” ... RHP Domingo Germán (right shoulder impingement) is scheduled to start throwing live BPs this week. Boone said Germán will be built up as a starter. ... OF Tim Locastro (left lat strain) is progressing pretty well in his rehab, Boone said.
White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada was out of the starting lineup after going 4 for 13 with two homers in the first three games of the series. Manager Tony La Russa said it was just a day off, and Moncada was available off the bench. ... La Russa said RHP Lucas Giolito (COVID-19 IL) is feeling better, but he isn’t sure when he will return to the rotation.
UP NEXT
Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (2-0, 4.08 ERA) starts Monday night at Baltimore in the opener of a four-game set. RHP Kyle Bradish (1-1, 4.24 ERA) takes the mound for the Orioles.
White Sox: Open an eight-game trip Monday night at Kansas City. The White Sox haven’t announced their starting pitcher, and the Royals plan to go with RHP Brad Keller (1-3, 2.70 ERA).
Twins 3, Guardians 1
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings and was backed by solo homers from Byron Buxton and Gio Urshela as Minnesota beat Cleveland.
Ryan (4-2) threw a career-high 103 pitches and struck out five, with his only blemish a fourth inning changeup that José Ramírez hit over the right field fence for his eighth home run of the season. After walking a career-high five batters in his last start, Ryan did not issue a walk to Cleveland.
Buxton, who sat out Saturday’s loss, hit his 11th home run of the season in the fifth inning. Despite missing 12 games this season, his 11 home runs are second-most in the majors, trailing only Aaron Judge. Urshela’s fourth-inning home run was his second home run in as many games.
Minnesota leads the American League Central by three games over Cleveland and Chicago.
Guardians starter Triston McKenzie (2-3) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out four in seven innings.
The Twins struck first, manufacturing a run in the opening frame. Luis Arraez walked and then stole second base before Max Kepler hit a two-out single to right field to bring him home. The Guardians tied the game in the fourth inning with Ramírez’s home run. But the lead didn’t last long.
In the bottom of the inning, Urshela jumped on the first pitch he saw, launching a 386-foot home run into the left field porch, his third of the season.
While the Twins capitalized on their opportunities, the Guardians struggled to capitalize on their chances. Cleveland had a runner reach second base in four separate innings, including in sixth and eighth inning, but could not convert on any of the opportunities.
Reliever Cody Stashak pitched a scoreless seventh inning and Joe Smith and Caleb Thielbar combined to pitch the the eighth. Smith has not allowed a run in 12 1/3 innings this season. Emilio Pagán finished the job with the save in the ninth.
BUXTON’S
NEW NORMAL
OF Byron Buxton (knee) was back in the lineup Sunday after resting on Saturday. Buxton has not played more than three games in a row this month as he continues to deal with swelling with his knee. Manager Rocco Baldelli expects a similar trend to continue for awhile.
“(It’s) the type of thing that you cannot play through and play every day,” Baldelli said. “... this is what’s going to allow him to get back to full strength or close to full strength where he can play almost every day. I hope this isn’t what we have to do the whole year. It’s not what Buck wants to do the whole year ... but for right now, it’s what we have to do.”
TRAINER’S ROOM
Guardians: Andrés Giménez “checked out fine” after colliding with Minnesota first baseman Jose Miranda on Saturday, acting manager Carl Willis said. Giménez was in the lineup on Sunday... the team will wait to reevaluate RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder strain) in person until they are through their concerns with COVID-19. Karinchak has been shut down since early-April. He is scheduled to throw his first live batting practice on May 20 in Arizona... Franmil Reyes played through leg tightness on Sunday that flared up during the second inning on Saturday.
“We won’t put him at risk, but if he can play, we want his bat in the lineup,” Willis said of Reyes.
Twins: Baldelli said they hope to see SS Carlos Correa return this week. Correa (right middle finger contusion) is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list on Monday and he will travel with the team to Oakland.
“I do think that over the last couple of days, he’s made some significant improvements, and he’s feeling a lot better,” Baldelli said.
RHP Bailey Ober (right groin strain) made a rehab start in Triple-A on Sunday and, barring any setbacks, is expected to rejoin the team this week... OF Kyle Garlick (right calf strain) is expected to return Monday. He completed his rehab assignment in Triple-A Sunday and will travel with the Twins to Oakland, Baldelli said.
NEXT UP
Twins: Minnesota travels to Oakland for a three-game series beginning Monday. RHP Chris Archer (0-1, 4.43) will start for the Twins while LHP Zach Logue (2-1, 1.35) will start for the Athletics.
Guardians: Cleveland has an off-day on Monday before hosting the Cincinnati Reds for a two-game series beginning Tuesday. RHP Zach Plesac (1-3, 4.68) will start in the series opener for the Guardians while RHP Connor Overton (1-0, 1.59) will start for the Reds.
