EASTON — Small and mighty.
That’s what Kent County High head field hockey coach Suzie Wright-Taylor has called her team from the outset this season.
Oh, and she might want to add, willing to put in the extra time.
With only 11 players and no subs, the Trojans may have the smallest team in the Bayside Conference this season. And though it has a losing record, Kent has battled teams this season, going into overtime three times.
The Trojans reached overtime for a fourth time Monday, and again delivered a mighty effort, as Kendall Ford converted Delaney Jewell’s pass for the game-winner with 2 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the extra period for a 2-1 victory.
“You’re at the point like, ‘Oh my God. You’ve got to be kidding me. Not again,’” Ford said of overtime, where the Trojans have now won twice, lost once and tied.
“It’s just grit, determination,” Wright-Taylor said after her team ended its three-game losing streak. “We’re small, but we’re mighty. That’s what I keep telling them. We’re just not going to give up. We’re just going to keep going. And that’s what we did.”
Easton (5-5 overall, 2-2 North Bayside) took a 1-0 lead with 1:20 left in the second quarter, when Kat Knox came in on the right side of the cage and drove a shot from just inside the circle past Trojan goalie Jaci Manning.
The Warriors got their fifth penalty corner chance right before the end of the half, but couldn’t convert. Easton had another quality opportunity in the third quarter, when Maddi Spies sent a ball right through the goal crease, but had no one on the receiving end.
Kent County (3-6-1, 2-2) got two corners in the final 2 minutes of the third quarter, and converted the second chance, as Ford set up freshman Kate Cannon with 16.6 seconds left in the period.
Easton got a number of fast-break opportunities early in the fourth quarter, as Ford admitted her and her teammates were beginning to tire. But the Trojans survived near misses and diffused another of other chances down the stretch.
“The perseverance we have is ungodly,” Ford said of her team. “I’ve never seen a team push it out like that. We were barely chugging along. When they would get their fastbreaks we could barely get back.”
Kent had two corner chances in the closing 24 seconds of regulation, but couldn’t push the go-ahead goal past Aubrey Lavezzo.
Both teams had corner chances in the 10-minute overtime.
Kent made its last one count, as Jewell gained possession, dodged a defender and passed to Ford, who drove home the game-winner, sending the Trojans into celebration.
“I’ll take this overtime win,” Wright-Taylor said. “It feels very good.”
Easton had its four-game win streak snapped and is scheduled to close its regular season against St. Michaels on Wednesday and Saints Peter and Paul on Friday.
“We did not put the ball in the back of the cage,” Easton head coach Alli Szymanski said. “Goals win games. We didn’t hit the back of the cage. I think we outplayed them, but we didn’t hit the back of the cage as often as they did, and that’s what matters.”
