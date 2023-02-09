PRINCESS ANNE — KJ Smothers scored 20 points and Vincent Gilberto added 18 Thursday as Queen Anne’s County High’s boys’ basketball team ran its win streak to nine with a 92-63 victory over Washington.
Collin Woolford finished with 16 points for the Lions, who improved to 18-1.
SSPP 64, Worcester Prep 57
BERLIN — Sophomore Garett Hemingway scored 29 points and K’Den Spears had eight points and eight rebounds as the Sabres (9-9) won for the seventh time in nine games.
Girls’ Basketball
Easton 60, Crisfield 21
EASTON — Siang Sama had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Serenity Velez finished with 13 points and seven steals as the Warriors won their seventh straight.
Brooke Ensminger also scored 10 points for Easton (15-3).
Queen Anne’s 64, Washington 15
CENTREVILLE — Emily Rendulic scored 17 points and Baillie Pinder just missed a triple-double with 15 rebounds, 11 steals and nine points to pace the Lions (13-5).
Kendall Nagle delivered 15 points and nine steals for Queen Anne’s.
SSPP 60, Worcester Prep 27
BERLIN — Hattie Messick had 17 points and Morgan Quade scored 12 as the Sabres extended their win streak to five. Avery McCall added 11 points for Saints Peter and Paul, which improved to 13-5, 9-1 Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference.
The Sabres handed Delmarva Christian its first ESIAC loss Tuesday night as Sam Murphy totaled 11 points and 11 boards in a come-from-behind victory.
North Caroline 63, Parkside 54
RIDGELY — Selaya Garrison scored a team-high 16 points and Chloe Escoe added 14 as the Bulldogs won for the third time in four games. North Caroline improved to 9-8.
