AMERICAN CORNER — KJ Smothers scored 23 points and Nate Ford finished with 15 Tuesday night, as Queen Anne’s County High’s boys’ basketball team remained unbeaten with a 69-50 victory over Colonel Richardson.
Collin Wolford had 14 points and Rowan Maltby 10 for the Lions, who improved to 8-0 overall, 6-0 North Bayside heading into Friday’s scheduled clash with Kent Island.
Cam Lake led the Colonels with 17 points. Aaron Elam and Kervin Austinville had 10 points each.
Cambridge-SD 67, Kent County 61
WORTON — Dario Belizaire scored 15 points and Darren totaled 13 to lead the Vikings.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Cambridge-SD 59
Kent County 23
CAMBRIDGE — LeAsia Todd netted 18 points as the Vikings pushed their record to 6-2 overall, 4-2 North Bayside.
Krystiana Gibbs had 13 points for Cambridge-South Dorchester and Destiny Johnson added 12.
Queen Anne’s 77 Colonel 27
CENTREVILLE — Senior Kendal Moxey had 25 points and 11 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season, as the undefeated Lions stay atop the North.
Baillie Pinder had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists for Queen Anne’s (7-0, 5-0), and RJ Ensor, Emily Gunther and Lucy Taylor finished with eight apiece.
K. Island 68 N. Dorchester 8
SHILOH — Lily Dauses scored a team-high 15 points to pace the Buccaneers.
Alivia Hanesworth had 10 points and Alyssa Dabolish nine for Kent Island.
