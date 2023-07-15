Nationals Cardinals Baseball

Washington’s CJ Abrams dives into second safely on a steal attempt as St. Louis shortstop Paul DeJong awaits the throw during Saturday’s fourth inning in the first game of a doubleheader.

 AP PHOTO

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lane Thomas’ single broke a tie in the 10th inning and the Washington Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.


  

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.