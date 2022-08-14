Padres Nationals Baseball

San Diego’s Juan Soto gestures after a third-inning single Sunday against the Nationals.

 AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Snell struck out 10 in six sharp innings, Juan Soto reached base three times and the San Diego Padres wrapped up a hectic weekend with a 6-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

