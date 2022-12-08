Halfway Off Field Issues Football

A House report on Thursday accused Commanders owner Daniel Snyder of having a role in a ‘toxic’ workplace culture.

 AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders created a “toxic work culture” for more than two decades, “ignoring and downplaying sexual misconduct” and what former female employees described as hundreds of instances of sexual harassment by men at the top levels of the organization, according to a report published Thursday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.


