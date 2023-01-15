HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — St. John’s did something Sunday it had not done in 35 years — beat UConn in Hartford.
Joel Soriano scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Red Storm to an 85-74 victory over the No. 6 Huskies, who have lost four of five after starting the season with 14 straight wins.
St. John’s (13-6, 3-5 Big East) scored 22 points off 21 UConn turnovers and outscored the Huskies 44-28 in the paint.
The double-double was the 16th of the season for Soriano. AJ Storr and Posh Alexander each added 14 points for the Red Storm, which has won two in a row after a five-game losing streak.
“This game proves a lot,” Soriano said. “It shows what we can do when we’re together, when we’re connected. It just shows that when we’ve got our hats on, we do good.”
Dylan Addae-Wusu and Rafael Pinzon added 12 points each for St. John’s and and Andre Curbelo had 10.
Jordan Hawkins led all scorers with a career-high 31 for UConn (15-4, 4-4), but 20 of those came in the first half. Alex Karaban had 16 points and Adama Sanogo added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies.
The game was tied at the half, but St. John’s scored the first two baskets after intermission and led the entire second half.
The Red Storm went up 68-60 on a break-away dunk by AJ Storr after UConn missed four shots that could have cut the lead to four points. That was part of a 9-0 run that put the Red Storm up by 13. They led by as many as 16 points with 2 minutes left.
“It’s a good day to be a Johnnie,” coach Mike Anderson said. “I thought our guys had been trending in the right direction and today, we put 40 minutes together.”
The Huskies were up by as many as eight points in the first half before St. John’s fought its way back and after a 12-2 run went up 27-22. The teams traded leads the rest of the half and went into intermission tied at 38.
“Their program was a lot tougher than our program today and I didn’t see it coming.” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “We looked weak and unprepared. They were just way tougher.”
BIG PICTURE
St. John’s: The Red Storm won at what is now the XL Center for the first time since Feb. 29, 1988 (77-62). The program earned its first road win over a top-10 opponent since knocking off Marquette 70-69 on Feb. 5, 2019.
UConn: The Huskies had won their first 10 home games and came into Sunday on a 15-game home winning streak. UConn, which had been ranked as high as No. 2 after its hot start, could tumble out of the top 10 with this loss.
“To be where we were a couple weeks ago and to be where we are today, there’s just a lot of frustration,” Hurley said.
CHIPPY CONTEST
The game was extremely physical, with 51 fouls called, 30 on UConn.
UConn’s Donovan Clingan and David Jones of St. John’s each picked up a flagrant foul for exchanging elbows after Clingan grabbed a rebound in the first half. St. John’s Posh Alexander and UConn’s Hassan Diarra chirped at each other later in the half, with each picking up technical fouls.
Sanogo got thrown out of the game for saying something to an official with less than a minute to go and Curbelo was tossed a few seconds later. Anderson said he did not get an explanation as to why.
UP NEXT
St. John’s: The Red Storm host Villanova at Madison Square Garden on Friday.
UConn: The Huskies travel to New Jersey to face Seton Hall on Wednesday.
Xavier 80, Marquette 76
CINCINNATI (AP) — Souley Boum and Jack Nunge each scored 16 points and No. 12 Xavier won its 11th straight game with a victory over No. 25 Marquette.
The final few seconds were close, with Olivier-Maxence Prosper making a jumper to cut Xavier’s lead to 78-76 with 8 seconds left. Boum then hit two free throws to seal the victory as the Musketeers went 6-for-6 from the line in the final 28 seconds.
“That’s how I’ve been my whole life, I like being in those moments,” said Boum, who scored nine points in the final three minutes, including going 4-for-4 from the line. “I practice those free throws all the time, so I’m not scared of it. I just have to do my job to make sure my team leaves the building with a victory.”
“He’s so accurate as a shooter,” Xavier coach Sean Miller said. “He’s got a repertoire that so few guards have. He’s so confident from the line. It’s not like he’s at the line early in the game. We’re talking about, make the free throws to win it.”
Six players scored in double figures for Xavier (15-3, 7-0 Big East), which is off to its best start ever in Big East play. The Musketeers’ winning streak is their longest since starting the 2015-16 season 12-0. Nunge had 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season and second straight.
Tyler Kolek scored 25 points and Oso Ighodaro had 14 for Marquette (14-5, 6-2 Big East), which snapped a five-game winning streak. Kolek who averages eight assists per game, dished out seven.
After a wild first half that saw a 92 combined points scored, the second half was a grind.
The Musketeers had no answer in the first half for Kolek, who had 20 points on 9 of 11 shooting and four assists. Marquette led 48-44 at halftime.
The defenses — and perhaps some fatigue — showed up late in the second half with both teams going scoreless for more than six minutes. A steal and dunk by Marquette guard Chase Ross tied the score 68-68 with 3:31 remaining. But Boum answered with a 3-pointer to put the Musketeers ahead to set up a frantic finish.
“It’s always tough coming in here,” Marquette coach Shaka Smart said. “With 45 seconds left, it’s a tie game. Xavier had the ball in their leading scorer’s hands. He made tough shots. Lot of things that we’ll look at on the tape that we need to improve on.”
BIG ADJUSTMENT
After Kolek’s 20-point outburst in the first half for Marquette, the Musketeers adjusted their defense. After halftime, Kolek scored only five points and was 2 of 7 from the field and the Golden Eagles scored only 28 points.
“We kind of let him get to his left hand too much (in the first half) and getting downhill,” Nunge said. “We just locked in, switched more. We did a good job in the second half.”
BIG PICTURE
Marquette: The Golden Eagles have been outrebounded 11 times this season and struggled to handle the 7-foot Nunge, ending up getting beat on the boards 45-32 on Sunday and giving up 17 second-chance points to Xavier.
“We knew going into the game they had just two bigs,” said Nunge, who had 13 rebounds, eight of them offensive. “We really thought that was an area where we could exploit them. We wanted to make sure we sent three to the glass.”
Xavier: The Musketeers struggled on defense in the first half, allowing 48 points on Sunday — the 16th time it has allowed 40 or more in a half this season. But in the second half, Xavier shut down the Golden Eagles, allowing only 28 points.
“We’ve been inching toward getting better,” Miller said. “Have we gotten better by leaps and bounds? No. We are, in kind of a quiet way behind our offense, getting better here and there.”
UP NEXT
Marquette: Hosts No. 19 Providence on Wednesday.
Xavier: At DePaul on Wednesday.
