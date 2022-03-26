Their speed impacted games differently.
Cambridge-South Dorchester High senior Maddie Pleasants’ speed came from the pitcher’s circle, where she proved untouchable at times. Queen Anne’s County senior Tristyn Stewart’s speed was twofold, as she tore around bases as if late for class, and chased fly balls like a state title hinged on her making the catch.
That speed was part of what earned Pleasants and Stewart a share of the 2021 All-North Bayside Player of the Year in softball, as selected by area coaches.
“Obviously, Maddie’s been a strong force on our team,” Cambridge-SD head coach Kareem Otey said. “And she has been one of our strongest leaders.”
Pleasants went 10-1 during the regular season with a 0.29 earned-run average. She yielded 15 hits and 13 runs — only three earned — over 73 innings, and gave up just one extra-base hit. She also struck out 157 and walked just six.
Otey said while opponents may have tried to prepare for Pleasants by increasing the speed on their pitching machines in practice, they couldn’t duplicate the movement the Vikings’ ace put on a ball.
“She’s got so much movement that even if you crank the machine up to whatever you believe she throws, the spin, you just can’t recreate that,” Otey said. “I think that’s something she worked really hard on. It’s difficult to throw high speed, but then you’ve got to start adding something into it. Otherwise girls will just be swinging at the big meatballs coming down the middle.”
Pleasants, who now is pitching for Marist College in New York, also was one of the Bayside Conference’s most dangerous hitters, as she batted .750 with six doubles, one triple, two home runs and 13 RBIs. She did not strike out once and was walked 20 times.
Queen Anne’s head coach Kim Betts was thrilled by what she saw of Stewart during the 2020 preseason, only to have the entire season canceled by COVID-19. But Stewart proved to be everything Betts expected last year as he helped Queen Anne’s to an undefeated season and the Class 2A state championship — the school’s first in softball.
“Welcomed her with open arms,” Betts wrote in a text of Stewart, who played center field. “High intensity, impact player. Offensive threat — small ball, contact, and power. She sees the entire field and she executes. So fun to watch!”
Stewart finished the season with a .607 batting average and a .982 slugging percentage. She totaled 34 hits, 15 RBIs, three homers, stole 18 bases and scored 31 runs.
Stewart is now playing at Wilmington University in New Castle, Delaware.
Queen Anne’s Cameron Whiteford, was named pitcher of the year. Whiteford, who had a streak of three straight shutouts, capped a 12-0 season with a 14-strikeout performance against Calvert in the state final, where she pitched seven scoreless innings before surrendering one run in the international tiebreaker.
North coaches voted Betts and assistant Shana Corder as the coaching staff of the year. The combination helped the Lions to a 14-0 record that ended with a 2-1, eight-inning victory over Calvert in the Class 2A state final.
Here’s a look back at the 2021 all-North Bayside team as selected by coaches
First Team
First Base: Madison Covey, Sr., Col. Richardson: Batted .355 with nine RBIs, five doubles and a .444 on-base percentage. Covey struck out only four times, was walked five times and made no errors.
Second Base: Ally Taylor, So., Col. Richardson: Hit .370 with three RBIs, and 10 runs scored. Finished with a .481 slugging percentage to go with a .553 OBP, 11 walks. Taylor committed just one error.
Shortstop: Bre Athey, Sr., Queen Anne’s: The multi-sport talent batted .480 with a slugging percentage of .600. Athey had 24 hits, drove in 13 runs and scored 22.
Third Base: Kady Willey, Jr., Cambridge-SD: Batted .381 with eight hits and four RBIs. Willey scored seven runs.
Catcher: Kamryn Brandt, Sr., Queen Anne’s: Delivered the hit that plated Stewart with the winning run in the state final. Batted .388 with 19 hits, three homers, 20 RBIs and 14 runs. Had a .681 slugging percentage.
Outfield: Belle Fields, Sr., LF, Queen Anne’s: Hit at a .351 clip. Fields had 13 hits, scored 13 runs and drove in 10. Had a slugging percentage of .405.
Outfield: Jess Millard, Sr., Easton: Finished the season with a .310 batting average to go with three extra-base hits and six RBIs.
Outfield: Mackenzie Lewis, Fr., North Dorchester: Hit close to .400 for the Eagles and tracked down almost everything hit her way in center field.
Pitcher: Kate Chapple, Sr., Easton: Logged 87 strikeouts for the season and had a 1.6 ERA. Finished with a .276 batting average.
DP/Flex: Madison Baillif, Jr., Easton: Batted .407 with three extra-base hits and two RBIs.
Second Team
1B: Kat Wolfe, Sr., North Dorchester; 2B: Ryleigh Jordan, Jr., Queen Anne’s; SS: Olivia Brown, Sr., Easton; 3B: Chloe Briner, Sr., Easton; OF: Kristin Lednum, Sr., St. Michaels; Lillian Williams, So., North Caroline; Rilyn Heyliger, So., Kent Island; C: Allison Corbin, So., Kent Island; P: Haley Sadler, Jr., St. Michaels; DP: Taylor Dawkins, So., North Caroline.
Honorable Mention
Cambridge-SD: Natalie Kerr (Sr., C); M’Kya Molock (Fr., 1B); Kiley Tyson (Fr., 2B); Chloe Warrell (Sr., SS); Col. Richardson: Marissa Hyland (Sr., P); Olivia Christopher (So., C); Easton: Sam Mason (So., 1B); Tara Wazniak (Jr., OF); Hannah Romanik (Sr., C); Kent County: Madison Kendall (Sr.); Caitlyn Price (So., 3B); Kent Island: Taylor Applefeld (Jr., SS); Danielle Kosowsky (Jr., 2B); North Caroline: Morgan Rogers (Jr., 3B); Morgan Towers (Sr., SS); Kattie Hutchison (Sr., P); Bailey Werner (Jr., 1B); North Dorchester: Emilee Cohee (Fr., 3B); Maggie Hubbard (Fr., C); Lily Allen (Sr.); Anna Hopkins (Sr.); Queen Anne’s: Emily Gunther (Sr., IF); Autumn Huber (Fr., 3B); St. Michaels: Stevie Shaak (Jr., C); Myla Ramey (Fr., 2B); Katie Jenkins (Fr., OF); Leeloo Harrington (Sr., 1B/P).
