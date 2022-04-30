EASTON — The little things seem to become much bigger when the opponent is the defending champion.
Saints Peter and Paul High’s boys’ lacrosse team whittled a six-goal deficit to three heading into the final quarter Friday against Friends of Baltimore. But losing the ball via errant passes and stick checks, or trying to force shots proved costly down the stretch, as the defending Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference-champion Quakers pulled away for a 14-8 victory.
“I’m really proud of the guys fighting back,” Sts. Peter & Paul head coach Pat Tracy said after watching the Sabres trim a 10-4 halftime deficit to 11-8 with a little over 10 minutes remaining. “I think the guys executed, but down the stretch … We’ve got a young group and we haven’t been in a couple of games like this where every possession really matters, especially in the second half.
“We cut the lead to three, and then the next two possessions on offense, we’ve got great opportunities to maybe make that extra pass, that smart play,” Tracy continued. “And we’re pressing to make the difficult play and we’d turn the ball over, or we’d take a difficult shot.”
Bryan Hastings (game-high six goals) scored two goals in a little less than two minutes to give the Quakers (5-4 overall, 3-1 MIAA B) a quick 2-0 lead. Senior Eli Sherman began piecing together a hat trick, when he scored with 7:54 left in the first quarter, drawing Sts. Peter & Paul within 2-1.
But Friends reeled off the next four goals, its transition game stinging the Sabres (3-8, 2-2), as long poles Colin Taylor and Ben Kondner each scored from about 15 yards away to help the Quakers extend their lead to 6-1 with 3:07 elapsed in the second quarter.
“We do a lot of work transition-wise,” Friends head coach Troy Peters said. “The strength of this team is our defense. We’ve got some guys that were on that championship team last year and they’re using that experience going forward right now. We know our strength is in the poles, so we’ve been working a lot on that transition.”
Kyler Krewson (three goals) ended Friends’ run when he spun off a defender and snapped a shot past Quakers goalie Garrett Taylor with 7:08 left in the first half.
But the Quakers consistently answered Sts. Peter & Paul in the first half.
Hastings struck again 32 seconds after Krewson’s initial goal. The Sabres called time with 5:24 remaining in the half and 9 seconds after play resumed, Krewson tucked his second goal into the net. Stephen Piron restored Friends’ five-goal cushion when he scored from a tough angle on the right side less than 2 minutes later. Sherman converted on an extra-man opportunity to get the Sabres back within four. But Brandon Baylin (two goals) and Hastings scored in the final 1:30 of the half to give Friends a 10-4 halftime lead.
“I give credit to them,” Tracy said of Friends. “They’re a good team. They’ve got some talented players. We talked about what we wanted to do, try to negate some of that, and we did not do a great job of that in the first half. The scoreboard kind of told the tale on that.”
The goal-trading continued in the third period. Colin Roberts scored off Noah Zimmerman’s feed for the Sabres. Johan Shattuck (three goals) responded for Friends to make it 11-5 with 7:27 left in the third.
But Sts. Peter & Paul began carving into its deficit. Sherman set up Roberts’ second goal with 4:15 left in the third. Krewson scored off a Zimmerman dish with 1 second to go in the third. Sherman then completed his hat trick with 10:02 left, pulling the Sabres within 11-8.
“They had a strong third quarter,” Peters said of the Sabres. “They did not like where they were coming out of that halftime and they answered well. Lacrosse is one of those games; it’s runs. Try to limit the other team as long as you can. They were on a good run in the third and we were able to answer in the fourth and take control back.”
Hastings ended the Sabres’ mini-run with 7:17 remaining before Baylin and Shattuck put one past Sabres goalie Colby Jacobs (12 saves) 48 seconds apart to cement the Quakers’ third consecutive win.
“Second half we made a couple adjustments at the faceoff x and defensively, and our guys did a great job of executing that,” Tracy said. “Second half we were very happy with the effort. The effort’s always there, but the execution; much better in the second half.
“We got within three goals, but we just didn’t make the plays we needed to make to cut it to two, to one, to get to where we needed to to put ourselves in a position to win that game,” Tracy added. “There’s a lot of improvement. Got to keep working. A lot of it was just fundamental things that killed us. The catching and throwing, But it’s all fixable things.”
Kent Island 13, Easton 8
STEVENSVILLE — Jamie Smith had four goals and an assist, and Jack Mulligan notched a hat trick and set up one goal as the Buccaneers won their sixth straight.
Owen Wynot and Chris Fronczek each had a pair of goals for Kent Island (9-1, 3-0). Jack Creighton (two assists) and Jake Gordinier each scored once, Nate Kratovil dished three assists, and Matt Silver had one assist.
Ethan Keenan scored twice and set up a third for the Warriors (6-3, 2-1). Kevin O’Connor scored his first goal of the season, and Tyler Currie, Zach Bramble, Zack Spofford, Hudson Royer and Conner Moore had one goal apiece. Aidan Filion had two assists and Nate Butler had one. Warrior goalie Jack Kilbourne made 19 saves.
Smith scored four goals and had one assist Thursday in Kent Island’s 6-5 victory at Urbana. Reagan Wilson and Kratovil (two assists) each scored once.
Girls’ Lacrosse
SSPP 22, Gunston 3
EASTON — Hattie Messick totaled seven goals and four assists and Emmary Sweeney finished with seven goals and an assist as the Sabres improved to 10-0 overall, 4-0 in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference.
Morgan Quade netted four goals and set up five for Sts. Peter & Paul, Evelyn Murphy (three assists) and Samantha Murphy had two goals apiece, and Ashley Reinoehl added an assist.
N. Caroline 19
Cambridge-SD 1
CAMBRIDGE — Sydney Baker had three goals and handed out four assists, and Calleigh Tribbett had a hat trick with an assist as the Bulldogs won their second straight.
Taylor Tribbett had two goals and two assists for North Caroline (5-4) and Lindsey Seymour, Riley Walstrum (assist) and Claire Blue each scored twice. Olivia Blades (assist), Mia Schreyer, Chelsea Turner, Ashley Kercheval (assist) and Emma Keating scored a goal apiece and Aiyana Brown had an assist.
On Thursday, Baker netted five goals and a pair of assists, and Blue added a hat trick to go with two assists as North Caroline earned a 13-12 victory over Kent Island. Walstrum also contributed a hat trick for the Bulldogs, who got one goal each from Seymour, Calleigh Tribbett and Kercheval.
Baseball
St. Michaels 7, Kent County 2
ST. MICHAELS — Matt Gostomski went 2 for 3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored, and Josh Sherwood stroked a two-run single, as the Saints clinched the North Bayside title.
Chandler Dyott was 2 for 3 with a run scored and two stolen bases, as St. Michaels improved to 12-3, 6-1.
Freshman Will Sherwood earned the win, allowing two earned runs and six hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked two.
Softball
St. Michaels 15,
Kent County 2
ST. MICHAELS — Haley Sadler went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored, and Olivia Windsor went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs as the Saints won their third straight.
Sadler earned the win, pitching five innings and yielding two runs, one hit and two walks. She struck out 11.
Katie Jenkins (RBI) went 2 for 4 for the Saints (14-3, 6-2) and Stevie Shaak (RBI), Madi White, Katie Roe and Brianna Crow each added one hit.
On Thursday, Sadler hurled a complete game three-hit shutout against Colonel Richardson, striking out 12 and walking just one. Shaak led the offense, going 2 for 3 with a double and run scored. Myla Ramey, Sadler, White (RBI), Windsor (RBI) and Jenkins each added one hit.
N. Caroline 8, Kent Island 6
RIDGELY — Taylor Dawkins and Lillian Williams each had two hits Thursday, and Bailey Werner and Mattison Lewis added one hit and two RBIs apiece to lead the Bulldogs.
Emma Beales, Anna Hutchison, Katie Tribbett and Emma Dansker finished with one hit each for North Caroline. Dawkins earned the win, striking out 10.
Allison Corbin and Erin Bowen had three hits apiece for Kent Island.
