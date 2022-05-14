EASTON — Ground balls. Execution. Hustle.
Saints Peter and Paul High’s boys’ lacrosse team had heard this checklist all before from coaches Pat Tracy and Todd Wolters.
But Tracy and Wolters had also spent ample time driving home another point of emphasis.
“Coaches tell us all the time, ‘Lacrosse is a game of runs,’” senior attackman Eli Sherman said. “‘Unless you’re down like 15 goals, you always have a shot to come back.’”
The Sabres did just that late Friday afternoon, rallying from a three-goal deficit before senior Kyler Krewson scored the tying goal with 6 seconds left in regulation, then cranked home the game-winner 17 seconds into overtime to give Saints Peter & Paul a dramatic 10-9 victory over Park School in an Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference quarterfinal.
The fourth-seeded Sabres (5-10) advance to Tuesday’s semifinals at top-seeded Archbishop Curley at 4 p.m.
“We really didn’t come out too sharp so we knew we had to step it up in the fourth quarter,” said Krewson, a senior attackman/midfielder. “And normally we do in the fourth quarter. We know it’s our quarter and that’s when we play the best. We just had to give everybody a pep talk and get them inspired.”
But 27 seconds into the fourth quarter, Noah Heller (team-high five goals) gave Park a 7-4 lead to cap a three-goal Bruins’ run.
“I feel like all we needed was that one (goal) and then it will get everybody back pumped up and in the game, and just ready to go,” Krewson said.
The Sabres got the goal they desperately needed less than a minute later, when Sherman (two goals, assist) drove a shot past Bruins goalie Riley Wilk (12 saves) before getting knocked to the ground. Just 16 seconds later, Krewson (five goals, three assists) scored to draw Sts. Peter & Paul within 7-6.
“I told our guys, and we talked about this before the game, ‘It’s not really going to come down to x’s and o’s in the playoffs,’” Tracy said. “It comes down to heart and hustle, just having that will to want to win.
“I think we had our seniors step up and start making plays,” Tracy added. “Down 7-4 in the fourth quarter, I know that they didn’t want this to be their last game, and I think they just decided they were going to step up and make some plays at they did. I couldn’t be more proud of them for that.”
Sts. Peter & Paul scored its third goal in 46 seconds when Sherman snapped in the equalizer to forge a 7-7 tie with 9:49 left.
But Park quieted the home crowd when Alex Zuk deked a defender and scored past Sabres goalie Colby Jacobs (17 saves) with 8:08 left. Just 43 seconds had slipped off the clock when Krewson underhanded a shot into the back of the goal for an 8-8 tie.
“We felt like we were in it the whole time,” Sherman said. “Once it got close I kind of expected it to go back and forth. I feel like if we were down one, or it was tied, I feel like if we had the ball we were going to make a play to win the game or go to OT. And Kyler did that.”
But first, Heller used a dodge and stick fake to score his fifth goal for a 9-8 Park lead with 2:59 left.
Heller had a chance to give the Bruins a two-goal edge, but was stopped point blank by Jacobs with 1:18 to go. The Sabres regained possession and worked the ball downfield, only to throw an errant pass with 21 second left. But Park couldn’t maintain the ball. Krewson got the ball in his stick and ripped a shot past Wilk with just 6 seconds remaining, creating the game’s sixth tie at 9-all and earning him a huge hug from Sherman.
“Kyler Krewson, Eli and (long pole midfield/faceoff man) Hunter (Hoffman) made big plays for us in that stretch,” Tracy said. “They were able to get us to where we needed to and tie the game and then get ahead. I think our guys executed at a higher speed. They did the things they needed to do to get the win.”
Sts. Peter & Paul gained control of the lone overtime faceoff, with Krewson charging toward goal and unleashing the game-winner with just 17 seconds elapsed.
“They were running a zone the whole game,” Krewson said of Park. “So one of our strategies was to try to beat them into the zone and that’s kind of what happened on the last goal. We got a ground ball and threw it up the field and they weren’t prepared. So we could dodge and we got a good opportunity. Luckily I made it.”
Krewson rushed toward the sideline where he and Hoffman celebrated in midair before being mobbed by their teammates.
“Number seven for Saints Peter and Paul is a very good player,” Park head coach Josh Lauren said of Krewson. “And at the end of the day big players make big plays in big moments. And that’s what he did.”
Park carried a 2-0 lead into the second quarter. A goal from Krewson and two from Noah Zimmerman (three goals, assist) gave the Sabres a 3-2 halftime lead.
2A East Region I Playoffs
Kent Island 27
North Harford 3
STEVENSVILLE — Jamie Smith had nine goals and Jack Mulligan totaled six goals and three assists as the top-seeded Bucs rolled.
Kent Island (13-1) will host Queen Anne’s (10-3) in the region final at 5 p.m.
Nate Kratovil had a hat trick and one assist for the Buccaneers, Owen Wynot scored twice and set up two goals, and Jack Creighton had three assists. Mike Ruffennach (assist), Ryan Sweiderk, Matt Burnside (assist), Reagan Wilson, Chris Fronczek, Tucker Claxton and Cam Rankin each scored a goal. Jake Gordinier and goalie Kasey Heath each had an assist.
Queen Anne’s 6
C.M. Wright 5
CENTREVILLE — Carson Crawford scored his second goal of the game with about 5 minutes remaining, boosting the second-seeded Lions.
Peyton Gestole (assist) and Finn McCartin also scored two goals for Queen Anne’s. Zach Hiner collected a pair of assists, and goalie Zach Curry made 15 saves.
2A East Region II Playoffs
Easton 10, J.M. Bennett 8
SALISBURY —Jack Kilbourne made 23 saves and Zach Bramble had a hat trick as the third-seeded Warriors upended No. 2 Bennett.
Easton (9-3) will face top-seeded Stephen Decatur Monday at 5 p.m. in the region final.
Nate Butler and Ethan Keenan each had two goals and an assist for the Warriors, who lost at Bennett in the regular season. Drew Schmidt (assist), Tyler Currie and Zack Spofford had one goal for Easton, and Kevin O’Connor had an assist.
Baseball
1A East Region II Playoffs
Colonel 11, Kent County 1
AMERICAN CORNER — Austin Walls and Hunter Wolfe each went 3 for 4 with two RBIs Saturday, leading the top-seeded Colonels past the Trojans.
Colonel Richardson is scheduled to host either St. Michaels or North Dorchester on Monday at 4 p.m.
Owen Nagel pitched 3 1/3 innings to earn the win. Camron Gondeck went 3 for 4, Josh Cohee was 2 for 2 with three runs scored, and Jaden Rowan and Crystian Brewer had a hit apiece for Colonel.
2A East Region II Playoffs
Queen Anne’s 4, Parkside 2
SALISBURY — Devin Canter and Dalton Brown combined for a three-hitter, and Dylan Patterson and William Collison each drove in a run Saturday, as the Lions eliminated top-seeded Parkside.
Canter allowed one run and two hits over 5 2/3 innings. Brown was touched for one hit and a run in 1 1/3 innings. Brown, Zach Walford and Tyler Titus each had a hit for Queen Anne’s.
