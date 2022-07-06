After reaching the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference semifinals in 2021, Saints Peter and Paul High head baseball coach Tony Sala thought his team had the goods to improve this past spring.
Instead, the Sabres struggled on the way to a 1-17 record and missed the playoffs.
“We struggled scoring runs a lot during the year, and we had some control issues on the mound,” Sala said. “Those were the two biggest downfalls.”
MIAA C Conference coaches looked beyond those struggles though and found a bright spot in Maguire Perry, who played all six infield positions over the course of the season en route to earning first-team all-conference honors.
“He had a consistent year,” Sala said of Perry. “He started off really good and just kept steady. He was the most consistent ball player the whole year.”
A junior who was selected the Sabres most valuable player this year, Perry finished the season with a team-high batting average of .375. He totaled six extra base hits, including one home run, and drove in 13 runs.
“He had better pitch selection this year,” Sala said of Perry’s discipline at the plate. “He was more aggressive at the plate. That’s the two biggest things.
“Plus, he improved on the mound,” Sala continued of the right-hander. “He found a third pitch. He’ll be the number one pitcher next year.”
Perry, who developed a change-up to go with his fastball and curveball, earned the lone pitching victory this season for the Sabres.
Perhaps what caught the attention of opposing coaches more than anything though was Perry’s versatility. Normally an outfielder, Perry played every infield position at least once this season, including catcher.
“It’s immeasurable,” Sala said of Perry’s flexibility defensively. “When you have an athlete like that you can just turn to and say, ‘Hey, help me out here.’ He just does it. Gets the best out of his ability. He’s a natural outfielder, but I’m forced to bring him in and play him in the infield.”
