ALDS Guardians Yankees Baseball

New York’s Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrates with Aaron Judge after hitting a three-run home run against Cleveland during Tuesday’s first inning.

 AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees rocked past the Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series, setting up another rematch with Houston for the pennant.

