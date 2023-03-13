It has always been a chance for opponents to become teammates for one night.
And it’s been an opportunity for players to possibly catch the attention of a college coach or two.
But there has also been the entertainment side of the annual Cliff Mister Bayside Conference Senior All-Star basketball games.
“It’s just fun to watch,” said Colonel Richardson High boys’ head coach Brad Plutschak, who has helped pull together the showcase. “It’s just entertaining.”
The 37th edition of the showcase is scheduled for Tuesday at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, with the girls’ game set to tip off at 6 p.m., and the boys’ game slated for an 8 p.m. start.
“I’m just hoping the kids get after it,” Plutschak said. “I always feel like our all-star games are more competitive than the one the NBA puts on.”
Plutschak said the conference extended invitations to just about every junior college in the state, and several area Division I, II and III schools.
“Hopefully coaches might watch,” Plutschak said. “It’s designed to be fun and entertaining and showcase the kids’ skills.”
In addition to playing on a collegiate court, teams must play man-to-man defense, and quarters will be 10 minutes instead of the standard 8-minute quarters in high school.
Leading the North boys’ team will be Queen Anne’s KJ Smothers, who averaged 14.2 points per game, Amir Coles (8.4 ppg, 8.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and center Nate Ford (10.3 ppg., 7.1 rpg). That trio helped lead the Lions to a second consecutive North Bayside title this season. Queen Anne’s head coach Jeff Hollis coaches the North.
They are joined by North Dorchester’s Nasir Polk, named the North Player of the Year by division coaches. Polk averaged a division-high 19.3 points, 7.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game. Franchise Friend (13.6 ppg., 4 rpg, 2.2 apg) also represents the Eagles.
Easton’s Jordan Nixon (10 ppg., 8 rpg) and Toby Mackall (10 ppg., 5 rpg), who hit 48 3-pointers this season, are also on the North roster along with North Caroline’s Markeil Chestnut (17.4 ppg., 5.5 rpg.); Cambridge-South Dorchester’s Jazheer Smith (15 ppg., 3 rpg.); Kent Island’s Max Barba (8.6 ppg., 4.4 rpg); St. Michaels’ Ryder Andrews (9.7 ppg.) and Colonel Richardson’s Devin Wise (6.5 ppg., 5.2 rpg.).
Heading the South boys’ team is Wicomico’s Antwan Wilson, named South Bayside Player of the Year. Also representing the Bayside Conference-champion Indians are Malique Leatherbury, Jayden Handy and Jaylin Dashiell Andrews.
Filling out the South roster are Stephen Decatur’s Mohammad Rahmadan and Davion Rounds; Washington’s CJ Dickerson and Zaymir Harris; Snow Hill’s Jack McCabe and Donell Davis; Parkside’s Bryant Waters and Casey Gabbard; Pocomoke’s Jayquan Copes; and James M. Bennett’s Lake Fletcher and Christian Davis. Coaching the South will be Snow Hill’s Shawn Johnson.
Kent Island’s Alivia Hanesworth, selected the North Bayside Girls’ Player of the Year, and Allison Corbin, who together led the Bucs to a 25-1 record and the program’s first Class 2A state final appearance this season, head the North girls’ team. They are joined by Easton’s Ty Moody and Maya Bailey-Hawkins; Cambridge-SD’s Donasty Cephas and Krystiana Gibbs; Colonel Richardson’s Sharese Thompson and Eriana Wilinski; North Caroline’s Leondrea Nichols; North Dorchester’s Milan Jiggetts; and Kent County’s Diane Avdon. Easton head coach Lesley Staehli coaches the North.
The South Bayside girls’ rosters consists of Crisfield’s Yelana Jackson and Logan Howard; Bennett’s Dania Mills; Mardela’s Nia Matthews and Zoey Price; Parkside’s Samaria Guel and Myaja Bynum; Pocomoke’s Alyna Jones and Nevaeh Townsend; Snow Hill’s Amiya Brunson and Mariah Murray Snow; Washington’s Alarah Johnson; and Wicomico’s Carmen Cordell and Lilly Dorsainvil. The South is coached by Wicomico’s Willie Downing.
