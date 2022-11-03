CAMBRIDGE — Sarah Van Ornum has gotten quite accustomed to running alone.
Yet Kent Island High’s latest running standout admitted she was not happy being the Bucs’ lone qualifier at last year’s state cross country championships at Hereford.
She won’t have that problem this year.
Van Ornum won her second straight Class 2A East Regional girls’ championship by over a minute Thursday, before Reese Delp, Rilyn Heyliger, Kaitlyn Stevens and Mackenzie Ellwood crossed the finish line to help the Bucs earn runner-up honors at Cambridge-South Dorchester’s Jungle Course to qualify for next Saturday’s state meet.
Kent Island also took runner-up honors in the 2A boys’ competition to qualify as a team, and Cambridge-SD took fourth in the 1A girls’ meet to earn a trip to the hills at Hereford next week.
“Our girls got second so we qualified for states, which was my giant goal for the year honestly,” Van Ornum said. “I’m so excited for them. We’re going to go to states as a team. Last year I had to run alone and it was not my favorite. So I’m so grateful that I have my team to run with.”
Kent Island totaled 57 points, finishing five points behind girls’ champion North Harford. And again, it was Van Ornum who led the way, clocking a personal-record time of 18 minutes, 21.50 seconds, lopping 26 seconds off her winning time at last Wednesday’s Bayside Conference championships.
“She’s just doing amazing and peaking at the right time,” Kent Island head coach Kristin Park said of Van Ornum. “For her it’s not just about the running. It’s about the whole program. Doing what you need to do. Strength training. Eating right. She’s buying into kind of the lifestyle of running. It’s not just what you do on the course, it’s what you doing off the course; hydrating, nutrition. She’s taking all that seriously and it shows.”
Van Ornum and Delp broke away from the pack over the first mile. Van Ornum then began opening her lead over the mile two and glanced at her watch to make sure she was close to her targeted time.
“My first two miles were on pace so I was very excited for that,” Van Ornum said. “Other people tell me my times which is really helpful. I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to win. I love competition, but it’s also fun to win regionals.”
Van Ornum won by 1:03, as Delp finished second (19:24.70) followed by Heyliger (13th, 21:24.20), Stevens (21st, 22:28.80) and Ellwood (23rd, 22:32.30).
“Having watched this girls’ team grow over four years, it’s just been phenomenal watching the friendships grow and evolve over these years,” Park said of seniors Van Ornum, Delp and Ellwood. “And they’ve added to it. They brought in Kaitlyn (sophomore), they brought in Rilyn (senior) and they’ve really just made a team.”
Senior Brady Medeiros led Kent Island’s boys for a second consecutive week, finishing fourth in 17:02.50 — 13 seconds faster than his runner-up finish at Bayside’s last week. Isayah Stewart (17:24.20) was eighth (17:24.20), Trey Donnelly ninth (17:27.50), Jullian Stewart 15th (18:01.30) and freshman Gunner Hansard 24th (19:16.60).
But the conference champions finished second, four points behind champ Harford Tech (56 points), which was led by John Saltysiak’s first-place finish.
“It’s definitely a disappointment,” Parks said. “Both teams have been dealing with a lot of sickness right now, the flu’s going around. So that fact that we got them here, we got them healthy enough, and we’re still showing great performances is wonderful news. The goal was to keep the season going for one more week and we did.”
Though they may not have all delivered their best times of the season, Cambridge-SD’s girls finished in a two-way tie for fourth with Bohemia Manor with 114 points, but won the tiebreaker because their fifth runner — Dionne Rogers — finished ahead of Bo Manor’s fifth runner. Four girls’ teams in the 1A meet qualified for states.
“A young, hard working group of girls who believed they had a chance,” said Viking co-head coach Sean Reincke. “They didn’t have a perfect day but coach (Lois) Narr told them, ‘If you have a bad day, have your best bad day.’ And those who did have a bad day had their best bad day, and it was good enough to take it to states.”
The Vikings were led by sophomore Camryn Russum, who finished 13th in 23:52.90, followed by Mia Jackson (19th, 23:52.90), Isabelle Hughes (20th, 23:56.50), Sadie Carels (36th, 27:37.90) and Rogers (40th, 28:53.60).
Fallston, led by senior Emily Atha (first-place, 19:31.30) and freshman Gabi Murphy (second, 19:42.50) won the girls’ team title with 36 points. Patterson Mill (second) and Havre de Grace (third) also qualified as teams. The top four teams in the 1A girls’ meet qualified for states, and the top 15 individuals.
Fallston totaled 53 points to win the boys’ 1A title, followed by Snow Hill (76). Bohemia Manor (87), Havre de Grace (91) and Patterson Mill (123) also qualified for states as teams. North Dorchester fell one point shy of qualifying as a team, but had Nasir Polk (fifth, 17:36.50) and Kyle Fellon (11th, 18:00.40) qualify for Hereford.
Snow Hill’s Seth Barron won the boys’ 1A title in 16:24.20.
The top five 2A boys’ teams also qualified for states, with Queen Anne’s placing fifth, led by senior Dylan Hurlock (14th, 17:59.40), Tanner Lyon (19th, 18:26.70), Austin Tuel (31st, 19:32.10), Kaiden Minnick (35th, 19:54.80) and freshman Cole Coppage (39th, 20:19.40).
North Caroline’s John Sullivan (11th, 17:43.60) and Easton’s Colin Smith (18th, 18:23.10) qualified as individuals for the 2A meet. North Caroline’s Brooke Sullivan (6th, 20:44.80) and Lily Rupp (10th, 21:02.10) also qualified as individuals for the 2A girls’ meet.
Field Hockey
Kent Island 2 Queen Anne’s 0
STEVENSVILLE — Willow Yost and Megan Carpenter each had one goal and one assist apiece as the top-seeded Buccaneers blanked the Lions to win the Class 2A East Region I title.
Kent Island (11-3) will host Easton (7-5) in a 2A state quarterfinal on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Allie Cimaglia had two saves for Kent Island
Queen Anne’s finished the season 11-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.