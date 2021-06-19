BALTIMORE — Kesley Fitzgerald had seen enough.
A four-goal halftime lead had been trimmed to one with 11 minutes, 38 seconds remaining when Queen Anne’s County High’s girls’ head lacrosse coach called time. Fitzgerald didn’t go into a tirade or flap her arms in animation. But she was firm.
“It was really to tell the girls we needed to help out our goalie when she was being pressed,” Fitzgerald said of the timeout. “We were a little firm with them in that huddle and they know how to react to everything. They can react to us being more assertive with them and they can react to us having fun. Every single thing that we did this season, whether it was intense, or we were just out on the field having fun, they reacted in a successful way.”
The final game of the season would be no different.
Goalie Abby Simonetti didn’t let a thing get past year the rest of the game, Piper Evans and Bella Rulapaugh each scored to cushion the lead, and were parts of a unit that played keep-away the final 5-plus minutes Saturday afternoon, as Queen Anne’s County defeated Middletown, 13-10, to win the Class 2A state championship at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex.
No girls team at Queen Anne’s had ever won a state championship prior to the softball team’s victory in the Class 2A state final on Friday. A little over 24 hours, the Lions had a second undefeated state champion in as many days.
“I couldn’t be prouder of a group of girls,” said Fitzgerald, whose team finished 12-0 — the softball team finished 14-0. “Just the senior leadership and the commitment that they had to their team. There were no I’s. There weren’t girls that we look to every single time. It was a collective effort. And they all knew that. They were OK taking the roles that they needed to take to be successful, and then they lifted each other up when they needed to.”
That may have never been more apparent than in the final 11:38.
After a back-and-forth beginning, Evans (three goals) tied the game at 5-5 with 8:37 left before halftime. Rulapaugh then became nearly unstoppable, moving left to right in front of the goal and putting three straight goals past Middletown goalie Helen Bartman. Jessica Wright’s goal with 1:19 remaining in the half capped a 5-0 run for a 9-5 halftime lead.
But the Knights (13-1) scored five of the first seven goals in the second half, Isabella Ewine’s goal pulling Middletown within 11-10.
The Knights won the ensuing draw control and pushed downfield. Twice Middletown had solid opportunities to tie. Julia Harris (one goal) took aim but was stopped by Simonetti. Bailey Broadbent (three goals) was denied 16 seconds later. The Knights would barely possess the ball the rest of the game.
“I thought we had momentum but Queen Anne’s crushed that,” Middletown head coach Tyler White said. “It comes down to the draw. And them getting the draw as well as they were getting it … we knew that was going to be a challenge.
“And holy cow, what a goalie they have,” White said of Simonetti. “What a talent. Difference maker. And then there at the end, for them to control the ball for the last five minutes, great job coaching. That comes down to coaching at the end.”
After Simonetti’s two clutch stops, Queen Anne’s worked the ball around the perimeter before Rulapaugh (game-high seven goals) was stopped. But Evans collected the ground ball and stuffed it into the net for a 12-10 lead with 7:47 left. More than two minutes later, Rulapaugh swept from behind the goal and scored to make it 13-10.
Ella Pinder won the ensuing draw, and along with Rulapaugh, Evans, Wright, Addy Caulk, Kendall Nagle and Zoe Crawford ran and passed the ball around, killing the the closing minutes to seal the program’s first state title.
“We’ve done that a few times this year where you put the trust in the kids, and they know that they’re all there for each other,” Fitzgerald said. “And you have Kallie (German) and I there on the sideline kind of orchestrating who needs to move for each other. But at the end of the day four minutes were ticking down. And even though four minutes is a long time when you’re stalling I felt a calm because I knew those seven out there had it.”
As she watched her teammates work the ball around at the other end of the field, Simonetti held her stick over her head, crouched down like a catcher, and at other times rested her chin on the end of her stick and the final minutes dripped away.
“There was a lot of emotions going on,” said Simonetti, who finished with eight saves and was swarmed over by her teammates at game’s end. “There were about four and a half minutes left and I started crying because I knew like we were going (to win). We’re all excited. We’re sad the season’s over. And this is our last time wearing a QA uniform together as a team. And this team has so much chemistry. We’re all just so happy.”
Ewine finished with five goals for Middletown and Ellery Bowman had one. Wright had two goals for Queen Anne’s and Caulk scored once.
