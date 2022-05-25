BALTIMORE — Jamie Smith and Matt Burnside provided the lightning bolts. Mike Ruffennach provided the cement.
Smith scored as time ran out at the end of the first half, Burnside delivered a strike that stopped an opposing surge, and Ruffennach buried two daggers in the closing minutes Tuesday to help seal Kent Island High’s 11-7 victory over Huntingtown in the Class 2A state boys’ lacrosse championship at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex.
“It’s been an awesome year,” Kent Island head coach Bobby Woolley said after the Bucs capped a 19-1 season with the program’s third state championship and first since 2015. “These guys grind every single day for this reason right here. It’s evident every day that they challenge one another in practice. There’s never enough for these guys. They want to be right here, right now. And the fact that they are is a testament to their hard work and their commitment to one another. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”
One year after losing 5-4 in the state final to Hereford on a last-minute goal, second-seeded Kent Island took a first-quarter lead it never surrendered against top-seeded Huntingtown (19-1).
Jack Creighton curled in from the right side and beat Hurricanes goalie EJ Umphries for a goal with 8 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first quarter. A little over a minute later, Jack Mulligan circled in from the left side of the cage and parked a shot into the back of the net.
Huntingtown tried cutting its deficit in half, but was denied by Bucs goalie Kasey Heath (eight saves), who quickly cleared to begin a downfield rush that ended with Smith (three goals) scoring in transition for a 3-0 lead that carried into the second quarter.
With 1:28 elapsed in the second half, Ruffennach (game-high five goals) snapped a shot into left side of the net for a 4-0 Bucs lead.
The Hurricanes began cutting into their deficit with 4:13 left before halftime, when Chad Connolly zipped a sidewinder past Heath. The Hurricanes continued building momentum as Coy Greenwell scored with 2:28 remaining in the half, trimming the Bucs lead to 4-2.
But with time running down in the half, Smith starting working to the right of Umphries, lost the ball briefly, regained possession and squeezed a shot between the far post and the Canes goalie for a 5-2 lead as time ran out.
“I went for the dodge, (had a) really good defender on my all game,” Smith said. “Kind of shook me up, lost the ball, picked it back up, looked at the clock (and there was) about three seconds (left), and I just had to go. Made one move, shot it and buried it.”
And gave the Buccaneers what Woolley thought was a much-needed boost heading into the break.
“We needed it if any shadow of a doubt was going to show up and start to creep up on us,” Woolley said of Smith’s half-ending score. “We didn’t have 15 minutes in a halftime to think about it. Fact is we got a bolt of lightning that shot us into halftime that allowed for our guys to remain positive through halftime and beyond. That goal was absolutely priceless in my opinion.”
Smith collected a loose ball in front of the net and dropped it over Umphries’ shoulder 1:19 into the second half. Ruffennach cranked in his second goal a little over 2 minutes later, extending Kent Island’s lead to 7-2.
But Huntingtown rallied.
Nate Duvall and Jackson Parker scored 21 seconds apart, and Jimi Carter beat Heath to get the Hurricanes within 7-5 with 3:39 left in the third period.
Ruffennach’s goal a little over a minute later ended that spree and gave Kent Island an 8-5 lead heading into the fourth.
But the Hurricanes, who won the game’s faceoff battle, regained momentum, when Carter scored 2 minutes into the final period. Less than 2 minutes later, Duvall scored, shaving Kent Island’s lead to 8-7 with 8:19 remaining.
“First half was really good defensively,” Heath said. “I think we were playing really well. The sub game, I think that’s where things started to fall apart because transition destroyed us in the second (half). It was like goal, goal, goal. That’s when you’ve got to throw it away. Forget about that play, and worry about the next one.”
The Hurricanes won yet another faceoff, worked the ball around, but could not put the equalizer past Heath.
Burnside, a senior long-pole midfielder, then gained possession, sprinted downfield, navigated past two defenders, all while holding his stick high as if he were carrying a flag. With the defense closing, Burnside dropped the hammer, sending a dart into the net for a 9-7 lead with 5:55 remaining that reinvigorated Kent Island’s sideline and fans.
“At first I was like, ‘No, no no,’” Heath said of Burnside’s downfield run and shot. “He shot it and buried it. Amazing. I couldn’t be more happier.”
“I was borderline (going to call) timeout,” Woolley admitted. “I trust Matt so much though.”
Huntingtown again won the draw, but Kent Island’s Jake Gordinier scooped a ground ball. Woolley called time with 4:11 remaining.
“You’ve got to remember, we’re in the lead,” said Woolley when asked what he told his team down the stretch. “As long as we’re limiting our mistakes and continue to value possessions the end all is a win. So don’t get too caught up in the what-if scenarios right now. Continue to stay organize. Do what we do best, and trust the process. That’s the way we communicate that forward and thankfully they responded to the message.”
The Bucs worked 44 seconds off the clock before the Hurricanes gained possession on the sideline and called time. But Huntingtown couldn’t hold the ball. Kent Island worked the perimeter before Ruffennach wheeled right, lost his defender, and smoked a right-handed shot into the back of the cage for a 10-7 lead with 1:29 left.
Just over a minute later, the senior midfielder came down the right side of the field and snapped his fifth goal into the net before leaping into the air and throwing a triumphant right jab in celebration.
“It was just a surreal feeling,” Ruffennach said. “We’ve all grown up together. This has been our entire life; playing lacrosse with the boys. That last one in, that was the dagger. That was the final goal and I knew that we brought it home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.