ALCS Astros Yankees Baseball

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge set an American League record with 62 homers this season and finished tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs.

 AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner held a one-on-one meeting with Aaron Judge to make sure the star free agent slugger knows how much New York wants him back.


