APTOPIX Vikings Commanders Football

Washington wide receiver Dax Milne (15) scores a touchdown against Minnesota’s Harrison Smith (22) and cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) during Sunday’s second half.

 AP PHOTO

It’s possible the Washington Commanders were one interception by Taylor Heinicke away from beating the Minnesota Vikings. They’ve also been one play away from other wins becoming losses.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.