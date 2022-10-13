EASTON — One day after getting routed by defending Class 3A state champion James M. Bennett, Easton High boys’ head soccer coach John Pritchett made it clear during Wednesday’s practice he was looking for a response from his team.
And he wanted that response to have some umph.
The Warriors gave their coach just that Thursday afternoon, scoring four goals in a 13-minute, first-half window en route to a convincing 7-1 victory over a North Dorchester team that was trying to maintain its traction heading into the approaching postseason.
“This Tuesday was not one of our greatest games,” Easton senior center back Brian Warner said of the 9-0 loss to the unbeaten Clippers, who have shut out all four of the North Bayside’s Class 2A schools this season. “We didn’t really lose our confidence, but we kind of got a notice that we really need to step it up.”
Easton (6-5 overall, 4-2 North Bayside) needed a victory over North Dorchester yesterday and against county rival St. Michaels next Tuesday to secure a potential home game in the opening round of the Class 2A East Regional playoffs.
The Warriors wasted little time working on the first part of that equation, when Evan Ensminger curved a corner kick that glanced off an Eagles defender and goalie Luke Gadow with just 3 minutes, 26 seconds elapsed Thursday for a 1-0 lead.
But Easton did not stop there, consistently building and pushing into North Dorchester’s end.
“I think we came out with a little more aggressiveness,” Warner said. “With Bennett we were kind of slow. Today we were able to build and pass and possess like we usually do in games. We were able to possess it and play our soccer.”
Less than 3 minutes after the own goal, Easton’s Aidan Sundt received a pass from Jed Smith, sped down right wing, slipped a defender, and parked a shot between Gadow and the right post for a 2-0 lead.
“We didn’t do quite as well as we were hoping (against Bennett), but we improved upon that today,” Sundt said.
The Warriors continued adding to their lead. Gadow was called for a yellow card inside the box, that set up Smith’s penalty kick into the upper right corner with just over 31 minutes left in the first half. Gadow stopped a Brody Byrnes header and made a second save soon after to keep the Eagles’ deficit a workable three-goal margin. But in the 16th minute, Kevin Larios dished to Jimmy Monroy, who made a quick pivot and blasted a shot into the upper left corner for a 4-0 lead that stood at half.
“We talked about it all through our training session yesterday about how important the response would be,” Pritchett said. “And yeah, it wasn’t just to go out and get a win, but it was to get back to playing our style. Get back to playing our way, build some confidence going into a big match rivalry in our county with St. Michaels on Tuesday, and then looking forward to going into the playoffs.”
North Dorchester head coach Shane Abbott was baffled by his team’s play, especially coming off Tuesday’s 6-2 victory over Washington.
“Bad game. I don’t know,” said Abbott, who has seen his team go from 1-11 last year to 4-3-2 this season. “I don’t know if it’s a (Class) 2A bug or something that when we play a 2A school we just get down. But I don’t think it was that because we played Queen Anne’s two weeks ago and it was a 3-0 game (loss). We held them the whole game.
“I mean we were down a few players today,” Abbott said. “I don’t know if that affected them or just mentality; starting early. I have no excuse.”
Ensminger extended Easton’s cushion to 5-0 just 2:07 into the second half when he took a feed from Monroy, carried down left wing and steered a shot into the right side of the net. Byrnes converted a Smith assist for a six-goal lead with a little over 29 minutes remaining before Santiago Fresco Rubio set up Jose Lopez’ goal with 9:15 remaining.
The Eagles avoided a shutout when Easton keeper Charlie Kaminskas stopped Tito Fonseca-Gonzalez from close range, but collect the rebound before Jordan Harding kicked into the net.
Colonel 1 Kent County 1
AMERICAN CORNER — Freshman Jack Walls set up senior Conner Detrich’s goal on senior night, as the Colonels battled Kent County to a draw.
Field Hockey
Queen Anne’s 2 Crisfield 0
CRISFIELD — Maddie Pavilick scored off Haley Cold’s assist, and Emily Keppler netted a goal as the Lions improved to 9-0.
Queen Anne’s goalie Cassidy Alexander had one save.
Kent Island 11 North Caroline 0
STEVENSVILLE — Willow Yost had a hat trick and Ava Ravabakhah scored twice as the Buccaneers stretched their winning streak to six.
Megan Carpenter, Rhianna Hoffner and Rita Yost each had one goal and two assists for Kent Island (9-2, 4-0). Brookey Betcher had a goal and one assist, Claire Herman and Jamie Tranquill added one goal apiece, and Jordan O’Connor had an assist. Kent Island goalie Allie Cimaglia made one save.
