CAMBRIDGE — Kent Island High’s boys’ cross country team had its string of 10 consecutive Bayside Conference championships snapped last year, while the girls’ four-year run atop the conference was also halted.
The Bucs showed Thursday afternoon they have intentions of regaining those crowns this season, as the boys’ took first and the girls second at Cambridge-South Dorchester High’s seventh annual Rumble in the Jungle invitational, highlighted by senior Sarah Van Ornum’s winning and meet-record run of 18 minutes, 41.11 seconds in the girls’ race.
“I know there was some big disappointment after dropping the Baysides last year,” Kent Island head coach Kristen Park said. “But I think we’ve kind of regrouped and come back focused more than we were last year, not just necessarily expecting to win, but willing to put in the work for it.”
Brady Medeiros, Trey Donnelly and Isayah Stewart finished in the top 12, as the Buccaneers totaled 81 points to win the boys’ title — 28 ahead of runner-up Harford Tech — in a field that featured 22 complete teams.
Old Mill placed four in the top 12 en route to totaling 47 points, 21 points ahead of Kent Island in the girls’ competition, which had 14 complete teams.
But no one finished ahead of Van Ornum, who moved toward the lead as the fielded funneled away from starting line, and emerged from the first wooded section with a comfortable lead.
“Sarah’s trained this summer like never before,” Park said. “I think we’ve come into this season with goals and I think she’s bent on achieving them. I think her success from especially the last indoor and outdoor (track) seasons have made her want more success.”
Van Ornum steadily stretched her lead and was well out in front as she appeared from the course’s second batch of trees. She was never seriously challenged over the last 2 miles of the 3-mile course.
“I felt really good and I was happy with my time for the first meet of the season,” said Van Ornum, who finished 1:16 ahead of second-place Isabel Devos of Harford Tech. “Every start I don’t know what to expect, and it’s just really exciting to see what happens, if it goes well or not, because every year for me is very different.”
Van Ornum won the Class 2A state indoor and outdoor state championships at 3,200 meters last year. And though she figures to be in the lead crowd throughout the season, her main objectives now is a matter of time.
“My goals are sub-18 3 mile, and then low-18 5K toward the end of the season,” said Van Ornum, who may have been more excited about her team’s second-place finish than her individual performance.
“I was so proud my team today,” Van Ornum said, who watched her sophomore teammate Marielle Mayo place fifth overall (20:40.04), junior Kaitlyn Stevens finish 21st, and seniors Mackenzie Ellwood and Rilyn Heyliger finished 25 and 26th, respectively. “It’s been awhile since we’ve had such a strong team and I was just really excited to see what our team can do.”
Park is also excited to see what her boys can do this year. Medeiros and Donnelly moved with the lead pack of the starting line. Medeiros finished sixth in 17:22.08, Donnelly was ninth (17:38.17), Isayah Stewart was 12th (17:39.67), followed by his younger brother Jullian Stewart (24th), Michael Zimmerman (30th) and Ryan Austin (31st).
“Brady and Isayah both want to have big senior years. And of course Isayah right now is being chased by his younger brother JuJu,” Park said with a laugh. “So we have a little bit of a sibling rivalry going on for third and fourth.
“We’re happy about it. We’re excited about it,” Park continued of her team’s performances. “But we know we’ve got more work to do.”
Snow Hill’s Seth Barron won the boys’ race in 16:29.41, followed by Harford Tech’s John Saltysiak (16:44.36), Stephen Decatur’s Ethan Justice (17:01.23), and Gunston’s Colin Hallmark (17:12.34), whose teammate Aidan Trautman finished eighth (17:37.61).
Notes: Easton’s Colin Smith finished 11th in the boys’ race in 17:39.11. … North Caroline’s Lily Rupp was 12th in the girls’ race, clocking a 21:32.73.
Boys’ Soccer
North Caroline 5
Kent County 3
WORTON — Isaiah Christophel and Brady Faulkner each scored two goals as North Caroline evened its record at 1-1. Cristian Velasquez Ramirez also scored for the Bulldogs.
Martin Parrish netted a hat trick for Kent County.
Field Hockey
St. Michaels 1, Crisfield 0
CRISFIELD — Katie Jenkins scored off Karina Mazur’s assist as the Saints blanked the Crabbers to even their record at 1-1.
Kent Island 4
Kent County 0
WORTON — Megan Carpenter, Brianna Riska, Willow Yost and Rhianna Hoffner had one goal apiece as the Bucs improved to 2-0, 1-0 North Bayside.
Yost had two assists and Sadie Latchaw had one.
Parkside 4, Easton 2
SALISBURY — Emily Branic had a pair of assists as the Warriors fell shy in their season-opener.
Branic set up Emily Dahlen’s goal off a corner, and later fed Ella Chandler for Easton’s second goal. Goalie Aubrey Lavezzo had several saves to keep the Warriors within striking distance.
