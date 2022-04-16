Kent Island High’s boys’ lacrosse team didn’t need to be reminded how last season ended — a one-goal loss to Hereford in the final minute of the Class 2A state championship.
“The conversation was pretty brief,” Bucs head coach Bobby Woolley said in reference to how much time he and his team spent rehashing last June’s end result at the start of this preseason. “Once we took the (practice) field we really haven’t talked about last year. But yeah, the goal is to certainly be back there and take care of unfinished business.”
Woolley hopes a large and talented senior class, coupled with another challenge-loaded schedule will put Kent Island in position to once again push for the program’s second state title.
“Frankly, we’re full of talent,” Woolley said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys who love playing together. Always have. They’re hungry for taking care of that unfinished business.
“And we write our own story at this point,” Woolley added. “We’re stacking the schedule against us to try to make sure we’re not flatlining through the season. We’ve purposefully placed some heavy challenges in our way so there’s no shell-shock when we get to crunch time in May.”
The Buccaneers have answered practically every challenge they’ve faced this season. After winning their first three games, Kent Island lost a 10-9 heartbreaker at Broadneck. It hasn’t lost since. One day after losing to the Bruins, the Bucs defeated Northern-Calvert, 12-8. They rolled past Parkside, 15-2, before winning both of their games at Arundel High’s Gosnell Tournament, defeating Indian Creek, 11-5, on Thursday and Crofton, 13-7, on Saturday.
“Right where we need to be,” said Woolley, whose team is 5-1 overall — 7-1 when counting the two tournament wins.. “Tested. Enduring. And healthy. That’s the name of the game.”
The Bucs, who have yielded just three goals against Bayside competition this season, seem to have all those qualities everywhere on the field. Junior goalie Kasey Heath, who has verbally committed to Lehigh University, anchors a defense led by seniors Adam Martin, Ryan Sweiderk and juniors Ben Betcher, Carter Haney and Nick Kline. Senior long-pole Matt Burnside, who is headed to Mercer (Georgia) University, heads a defensive midfield unit that includes seniors Jake Gordinier, Matt Silver and Brady Tubman.
Gordinier will also be part of an offensive midfield that features senior Jack Creighton — bound for Christopher Newport (Virginia) University — and Michael Ruffennach, who is headed for Colorado College. The attack again looks to be one of the best in the state with senior Nate Kratovil, who plans to continue his playing career at Vassar (New York) College, Jamie Smith, who is going to Christopher Newport, and Jack Mulligan.
The Bucs still have dates with Urbana, before facing Bayside rivals Easton and Queen Anne’s, which are both off to strong starts.
Queen Anne’s pushed its record to 7-0 Thursday night as junior midfielder Carson Crawford scored six goals and set up another to help fuel an 11-4 victory over Appoquinimink (Delaware).
Like the Bucs, the Lions are heavy on seniors, led by attackmen Liam Orrison, Finn McCartin and Peyton Gestole, midfielders Zach Hiner, Rowan Maltby and Joe Hershey, and defenseman Nick Candella. Head coach Brad Niesz has also been getting strong play from junior defenseman Trey Brown, sophomore long-pole Colin Scattergood, and freshman Brian Patrick, as well as junior goalie Zach Curry, who notched six saves against Appoquinimink.
“They are willing to keep things in perspective, and they have the ability to maintain their composure,” said Niesz of his team, which lost to Archbishop Curley, 11-7, and Dulaney, 15-11, at Saturday’s Fred Sheckell’s Memorial Tournament at Fallston. “And they recognize it is a total team effort and they are learning to own their individual success and failures. And then have each others backs when push comes to shove.
“I think we’ve got a nucleus of a bunch of kids that love the game and love to play with each other,” Niesz continued. “We discovered that at the end of last season and we really believe the sky’s the limit.”
Easton lost 19-3 to Salesianum (Delaware) in its season opener and then reeled off four consecutive victories — six if you include their two victories at the Warriors Tournament hosted by Havre de Grace.
Senior play has again been a key ingredient, with the combination of goalie Harry Stein, defensemen Joe Szymanski — head to McDaniel — Brennen Eason and Ahmed Ezzaki, midfielders Zach Bramble, Tyler Currie, Conner Moore, Zach Gonzales, James O’Connor and Zack Spofford, and attackman Ethan Keenan. The Warriors have also gotten big contributions on attack from juniors Nate Butler and Aidan Filion, and sophomore Drew Schmidt, sophomore midfielder Hudson Royer, junior defensemen Tanner Kearns and Kevin O’Connor, and goalies Abe Ramirez (Sr.) and Jack Kilbourne (So.).
“We’re a senior-laden team,” Easton head coach Dennis Keenan said. “A lot of these guys have been playing together for over six years so they know what to expect from each other. They push each other in practice and in games. So I’m happy with the start, but I’m not too surprised.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.