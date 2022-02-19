CAMBRIDGE — Todd Martinek always worries about letdowns.
And one week after winning the Class 2A state dual meet championship, Stephen Decatur High’s head wrestling coach may have harbored a few concerns heading into Saturday’s Bayside Conference championship.
“Letdowns happen,” Martinek said. “I always tell the other coaches, ‘If you’re going to have letdowns, but if you think what you’re doing is right, don’t change anything.’ Sometimes you just have a bad day. And we haven’t had many bad days.”
Yesterday certainly wasn’t a bad day for the Seahawks, who advanced 10 to the championship finals and left with a school-record eight individual champions on the way to running away with a third consecutive Bayside title at Cambridge-South Dorchester High.
Decatur amassed 348½ points, easily outdistancing runner-up Parkside (224) and third-place Kent Island (209).
“We’ve had a bad match individually here and there,” said Martinek, who will retire from coaching at the end of the season. “Today we didn’t have too many bad matches. The kids wrestled great. They supported each other. It was fun. I enjoyed it thoroughly.”
That was understandable considering Juan Hinojosa (106 pounds), Liam Hugues (120), Logan Intrieri (132), Cody Drummond (138), Gavin Solito (145), two-time state champ Noah Reho (160), Alex Koulikov (195) and Henry Brous (220) each won their respective weight classes.
Decatur freshman Aaron August reached the 113-pound final, but lost a 12-0 major decision to Queen Anne’s sophomore Tremaine Jackson, who improved to 22-1.
“Tremaine, coming from our little league, didn’t know kind of what to expect and he’s been a shining star all season,” Lions head coach David Stricker said. “We were looking forward to having him last year (when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the season) but this year he’s showing what he’s got.”
Queen Anne’s picked up a second title, when junior Zach Curry decisioned Kent Island’s Cody LaTorre, 8-3, in the 152-pound final.
“Zach’s one of the hardest workers in the room since his freshman year,” Stricker said. “So it’s really been great to see him achieve his goals so far being a Bayside champ.”
Colonel Richardson junior Austin Alexander became the school’s first-ever Bayside champion, when he earned a fall over North Caroline’s Chris Clarke in 3 minutes, 5 second of the 285-pound final.
“He’s had a great year,” Colonel Richardson head coach Bryan Hall said of Alexander, who improved to 23-1, his lone loss coming in the War on the Shore tournament. “He’s pretty much pinned everyone he’s faced. He’s tough. He’s strong.”
North Bayside schools finished with four champions, including North Caroline senior TJ Bunce, who worked a third-period escape to edge Kent Island’s Giuseppe Mellinger, 1-0, in the 170-pound final.
“He wrestled a very good match,” North Caroline head coach Tim Frey said of Bunce, who lost in overtime to Mellinger in the first round of last weekend’s Battle at the Bridge tournament at Bohemia Manor. “He wrestled a pretty smart match. The big thing was he rode the kid for two minutes.”
In addition to LaTorre and Mellinger, Kent Island advanced Jack Hooks (120), Greg Couch (126), Jacob Bowman (132), Jack Mulligan (145), and David Van Wie (195) to the finals, but could not reach the top of the medal podium. Hooks lost a 4-2 decision to Hugues, Bowman fell 12-9 to Intrieri at 32, and Solito hit a decisive move in the closing seconds to earn an 8-6 victory over Mulligan at 45.
North Caroline’s Gus Clark also reached the finals, where he lost a 10-0 major decision to Decatur’s Drummond.
Parkside’s Jordan Rinaldi pinned Couch at the 4-minute mark to win the 126 weight class, and Eli Sellinger earned a pinfall in just over 5 minutes against Decatur’s Jack Quisgard to win the 182 division.
SWIMMING
ANNAPOLIS — Molly Kroeger, Kylie Weems and Isabel Finch each won two individual events on the girls’ side, and David Gardner won twice in the boys’ competition Saturday, as Easton won the girls’ and boys’ titles at the Class 3A/2A/1A East Regional championships at the Arundel Swim Center.
Kroger won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle, Weems was first in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and Finch earned victories in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. That trio teamed with Isabella Westerfield to win the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Easton won the girls’ competition with 368½ points, followed by Stephen Decatur (324), Kent Island (295) and Queen Anne’s (254½).
Gardner won the boys’ 200 and 500 freestyle races, and joined Johnny Remaniak, Jamie Erskine and Reilly Gilligan to win the 400 freestyle relay. The Warriors finished with 287 points to win by a 30-point margin over runner-up Chesapeake. Kent Island (240) was third followed by Queen Anne’s (213) and Cambridge-South Dorchester (203).
