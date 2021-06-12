SALISBURY — They knew he worked hard.
Still, Easton High track and field coaches Danielle Haley and Beth Heinsohn reacted similarly to the unexpected news, bringing a hand to their mouths as their eyes widened as if someone just broke the neighbor’s window.
“I don’t know that I’m surprised with the hard work that he’s put in this season,” Haley said after senior Billy Haufe won the boys’ shot put and discus competitions Thursday at the Class 3A South Section II meet at James M. Bennett High. “I was very pleased and excited for him.”
Haufe planned to throw the shot and disc for the first time last year, only to have COVID-19 wipe out the entire spring sports slate. He’s shown steady improvement this season, and on his final throw Thursday launched the shot a personal-record 37 feet, 3¾ inches for the victory.
“During the weather delay you could see he was relaxed and kind of getting in the zone,” said Haley of Haufe, who waited in the school’s auditorium with the rest of the athletes as a heavy downpour forced the meet’s start to be pushed back. “He’s been working really, really hard this season, and the hard work has really paid off.”
About 45 minutes later, Haufe won the discus, uncorking personal-record 108-2 on his third attempt.
“I was very excited to see quite a jump from how he’s been performing,” Haley said of Haufe, who was the only Easton athlete to win two individual events Thursday. He will be joined by teammate Luis Bojorquez-Sanchez — third in the shot put (36-2¼), fourth in the discus (94-4) — at Tuesday’s Class 3A South Region championships at St. Charles High in Waldorf.
Under this year’s new format, the top four finishers in each event at sectionals qualify for regionals. The top two finishers at regionals advance to the state championships, which will be held at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover this year.
The sectional meets had no team champions.
Easton junior Joel Duah will also be busy Tuesday, as he won the boys’ 200 meters in 23.90 seconds, and joined Jayden Chester, Kyle Friend and Jonathan Pope on the Warriors’ winning 4x100 relay, which clocked a first-place 48.06.
“Joel, we kind of joke, we kind of call him coach Duah on the team,” Haley said. “You would think he’s a senior this year. He’s just been a tremendous help to the team. He’s just led the sprinters and really helped guide them. He constantly tries to get better. He’s like, ‘Watch my start. Can you video tape me? What can I do to get better?”
Duah also qualified for the 100 meters with a third-place time of 11.67, and teamed with Pope, Friend and Jahmiere Nixon on the second-place 4x200 relay (1:36.78).
Selected the most valuable player for Easton’s boys’ team this year, Christian Ottey qualified for regionals in all four of his events Thursday. The senior earned runner-up finishes in the 110 high hurdles (17.19) and triple jump (36-5½), was third in the 300 intermediate hurdles (46.64), and with Mathijs Goyens-Harvey, Harrison Fike and Zane Voelz-Kilroy helped Easton finished third in the 4x400 relay (4:03.92).
“He’s really motivated for the hurdles and made some really good progress in the (2019-20) indoor season,” Haley said of Ottey. “He had a lot of momentum going into what would have been the outdoor season last year and for him to come back he’s done really well.”
Pope also qualified for four events. In addition to the two relays, he placed fourth in the 100 (12.10) and long jump (17-¼). Nixon advanced to regionals with PRs in the 110 hurdles (17.23, third place) and 300 hurdles (46.14, second place).
Easton qualified all four of its boys’ relays, with the 4x800 team of Goyens-Harvey, Colin Smith, Fike and Voelz-Kilroy placing third in 9:15.83.
Junior Sophie Leight posted the lone victory for Easton in the girls’ competition, winning the 1,600 meters in 5:52.57. She was third in the 800 (2:41.45) and joined Brooke Ensminger, Kennedy Hayton and Anna Szwaja on the third-place 4x400 relay (4:46.19).
“Sophie, she just gives those boys a run for their money every day (in practice),” Haley said with a laugh. “She pushes them and she’s just been incredible. She’s coming back from an injury (during the 2019 cross country season) and has been working hard coming back from that. Her work ethic has been tremendous. It’s been fun to watch her progress this year.”
Another junior, Hayton was the only girl to qualify for four events, placing second in the 110 hurdles (17.87) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (53.87) and triple jump (28-11½).
“They bought hurdles for her to practice at home so she’s just super motivated as well and has been working a lot on her own on the weekends and evenings; constantly wants to improve and do better” Haley said of Hayton.
A sophomore, Ensminger was third in the 200 (29.02) and fourth in the long jump (13-11¼), while Mara Stoyanov placed fourth in the discus with a 55-10.
