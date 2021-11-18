Colonel Richardson High boys’ head basketball coach Brad Plutschak was burning up the cell phone of assistant James Jackson after tryouts Monday night, asking his thoughts on this player and that player.
“Right now Brad’s going crazy because he’s by himself,” Jackson said.
This was never a problem before because Jackson has always been in the gym with Plutschak on the first day of tryouts come mid-November.
But this November has been different in American Corner.
Real different.
You see, for the first time in school history, Colonel Richardson is still playing football.
“I told our guys, ‘One more week,’” Jackson said. “I told them (Wednesday), ‘We’re writing the history book the old fashion way. We’re using a feather and ink. And that ink ain’t dried up yet. We got to keep writing.”
The fifth-seeded Colonels (8-3) hope to pen a bit more history Friday night, when they travel to Baltimore Poly to face fourth-seeded Edmondson-Westside (6-3) in a Class 1A state quarterfinal at 7 p.m.
“I’m excited for this week. I’m hoping we pull this off and go on to play next week,” Jackson said. “My wife’s already asked me, ‘If we win this week will we have to practice on Thanksgiving Day?’ And I said, ‘Why the hell not? It’s a practice day.’”
Jackson is a portrait of cool, and has tried to maintain his mellow approach throughout the season. But it’s been hard with all the history the Colonels have made.
There was a school-record six-game winning streak that was punctuated with a 16-14 victory over Cambridge-South Dorchester on Oct. 22 — the Colonels’ first victory over the Vikings since 2005.
That streak was snapped the following week when county rival North Caroline routed Colonel, 41-8. That didn’t seem to diminish Jackson or Colonel’s optimism though.
“At first coming into the season my expectations were probably a 5-4 team,” Jackson said. “I didn’t know if this team had what it took to beat Cambridge, but I expected us to beat the other 1As. We beat Cambridge without (senior running back) Cam Errickson and three other starters. That’s when I knew, man, this team really has what it takes for us to go along way.”
Colonel had a chance at more history on the first Friday in November, when it took aim at its first playoff victory in program history.
The Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association installed a new postseason format this year for football, going from the usual four classes (1A through 4A) to six divisions — adding a 4A-3A and 2A-1A bracket. The playoffs would also be opened for the first time to all teams.
Colonel had qualified for the playoffs during its final three seasons under Dan Mangum (2017-19), but had never won in the postseason.
That changed in historic fashion Nov. 5, when the Colonels notched a school-record fifth shutout — breaking the tie with the 1983 team — by clobbering Washington, 72-0, for its first playoff victory. Then came last Friday’s 57-28 beatdown of Surrattsville.
“We’ve never had this feeling,” said Jackson, who played at Colonel in the late 1990s, and has been an assistant since 2012, when the Colonels went 0-10 and surrendered over 500 points. “We don’t know what it feels like to play after the first week of playoffs. We were either done after the (regular-season ending) North (Caroline) High game or the first week of playoffs.”
Colonel had a long history of getting pounded on though, and that’s how the season began. First came a 69-12 season-opening drubbing from Wicomico. Then came a 40-8 loss to Kent Island. But that loss to the Bucs became the turning point of the season.
“The kids just started believing in themselves,” Jackson said. “This is a group, after we played Kent Island, they just started saying, ‘Hey, we’re better than we are. Let’s stay focused and play as a team.’”
The Colonels, who haven’t loss to a 1A school all season, began their record run with a 61-0 trouncing of Washington. They then reeled off wins over Snow Hill (42-0), Arcadia of Virginia (48-6), Kent County (42-0), Nandua of Virginia (44-0) and Cambridge-SD.
“We went smaller after the Kent Island game and I think that’s what really changed our defense,” Jackson said. “We just had to find some guys to fly around the ball.”
Included in that unit have been tackles Austin Alexander, Austin Carmean, and E.J. Jones, defensive ends Cam Errickson, Lesly Fleurissaint, and Hunter Wolfe, linebackers Kadin Egbert, Bryce Lewis and Will Simmons, and the secondary of Tyrik Braboy, Cam Lake, Sam Souil and Jorselen Gabriel.
“Our defense has been outstanding,” Jackson said. “You’ve got to get stops on defense for the offense to put up points. They’ve been getting lot of stops this year.”
At the heart of that defense has been junior middle linebacker Camron Gondeck, who missed the Kent Island and Washington games.
“He’s been playing lights out football,” Jackson said of Gondeck, who from the first quarter on against Cambridge-SD announced to teammates and anyone within earshot that Colonel was going to win. “He’s just been playing like a stud.”
Errickson figured to be the stud of the backfield heading into the season, but has missed games. Colonel answered that by spreading the ball among its backs this season in its traditional Double Wing-T and developed a balanced attack led by Egbert (57 carries, 502 yards, five touchdowns), Gondeck (64-463-7), Gabriel (58-429-5), Souil (46-349-4) and Errickson (32-160-5).
“They always say next man up and Sam and Jorselyn have just been waiting on their opportunity,” Jackson said. “Both of them guys have always been asking for the past two years if they can get more carries and the opportunity came and they took advantage of it.”
Then there has been the ever-increasing steady play of senior quarterback Zach Robbins, whose thrown six touchdown passes this season.
“He came in in the spring as the only guy who wanted to be the quarterback,” Jackson said. “He came in with a good mentality and he’s led us all season. Early in the season he made some mistakes, but he got better as the season went on.”
Now comes another chance to move on and deeper into the Colonel history book.
“These guys, they’ve never felt this before,” Jackson said. “The community, they’ve never seen this. It’s been fun and exciting. I told the guys, ‘I’m glad to still be playing in the middle of November.’”
