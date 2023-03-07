Ravens Buccaneers Football

The saga between the Ravens and Lamar Jackson entered its next phase Tuesday when the team announced it designated the quarterback as its franchise player.

 AP PHOTO

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that they were designating Lamar Jackson as their franchise player, preventing him from becoming an unrestricted free agent this month after the expiration of his rookie contract.


