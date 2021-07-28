BERLIN — Michael O’Connor didn’t allow a hit, then delivered one of the game’s biggest knocks.
O’Connor pitched two innings of no-hit shutout relief Tuesday night, then stroked a two-run single in the top of the seventh inning, helping Talbot to a 15-10 victory over St. Mary’s in the winner’s bracket final of the state junior league baseball tournament.
District 6-champion Talbot is scheduled to play either St. Mary’s (District 7) or Berlin (District 8) for the championship at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Worcester Sports Complex in Berlin. Talbot will win the state title with a victory tonight. Should Talbot lose, it would play again Friday for the championship.
The game was tied 10-10 when O’Connor came on in relief. He didn’t allow a run or hit, and struck out three over two innings.
Kayden Webb led Talbot’s offense, going 3 for 5. Webb drove in runs with a fourth-inning double and a seventh-inning single.
Talbot starting pitcher Will Sherwood yielded one hit and four runs over 2 1/3 innings, and recorded two strikeouts. Dylan Cassell and Garrett Fink came in relief from the bullpen before O’Connor slammed the door on St. Mary’s.
Talbot collected 10 hits, led by Webb, Colin Mooney, Fink, Cassell, Sherwood and Chase Rabb
