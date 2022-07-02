Members of Talbot’s Senior League baseball team are, from left: Ryan Riedel, Logan McCrea, Bryden Van Schaik, Austin Friend, Tucker Newman, Trevor Green, Noah George, Mikey McHale, Sam Harrison, Cullen Murphy, Josh Dressler and Alex Frankos. The team is managed by Richard Murphy and its coaches are David Green and Wade Dressler.
CENTREVILLE — The Talbot Senior League baseball team won the District 6 championship Thursday with a 7-4 victory over Kent County in the tournament’s championship game at Route 18 Park.
Trevor Green had a go-ahead, two-run single in a three-run fifth inning, and Talbot added three more in the sixth for a 7-1 lead. Kent County rallied for three runs with no outs in the top of the seventh, but a double play wrecked the odds of getting closer.
Josh Dressler led Talbot with three hits and Alex Frankos added two. Sam Harrison and Mikey McHale also hit safely.
Cullen Murphy won his second game of the tournament, holding down Kent with seven strikeouts and five hits for six innings before he had to exit because of a pitch-count limit.
Talbot advanced to the championship game with an 11-2 win over Kent in last Sunday’s tournament opener and a 9-8 victory over host Queen Anne’s on Tuesday. Kent came out of the losers’ bracket by eliminating Queen Anne’s, 25-16 on Wednesday.
