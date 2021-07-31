BERLIN — A game like this could have ended its postseason earlier.
But Talbot’s junior league baseball team had avoided such games. It outscored three opponents, 46-3, en route to winning the District 6 championship, then scored 54 more runs to win its first three state tournament games.
That offensive prowess was quieted though Friday night.
Backed by a nearly flawless defense, right-hander Caleb Loring limited Talbot to just four hits while leading Berlin to a 6-2 victory in the state junior league championship game at the Northern Worcester Athletic Complex.
“Tonight was not our night,” Talbot manager Cory Fink said. “They were solid on defense, especially that left side of their defense. Pitcher pitched a great game.
“They came out and played the last two nights and we came up short,” Fink continued. “But as I told our boys in our postgame talk, it’s been since 2013 since Talbot County’s had a team in the state championship. So we’ll take it.”
Talbot (6-2) defeated Laurel (27-5) and Berlin (12-9) last Saturday before a 15-10 victory over St. Mary’s on Tuesday in the winners’ bracket final of the state tournament. Berlin’s 7-5 victory over Talbot in eight innings Thursday night set up Friday’s second title game in the double-elimination tourney.
Berlin scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning for a 3-0 lead it never relinquished.
With one out, Jax Chueng reached on an error and Loring beat out an infield single. Chueng scored on an error before Talbot right-hander Will Sherwood came back with a huge strikeout. But a another error plated Loring and pinch runner Owen Phillips for a 3-0 Berlin lead. Sherwood got Spencer Gaylor to ground out to third to end the inning.
Berlin threatened again in the second. Mason Edelmann (2 for 2) reached on a leadoff walk but was thrown out attempting to steal second by Talbot catcher Colin Mooney. Sherwood fanned Tony Martin for the second out, but hit Chueng with a pitch, then watched Loring reach on an error to load the bases. Sherwood ended the rally there with a strikeout.
Berlin stretched its lead to 6-0 in the bottom of the third. With the bases loaded, Edelmann hit a hard comebacker off Sherwood’s glove. Talbot second baseman Jack Brennan fielded the ball and stepped on second for the first out, but Johnny Hobgood scored. Martin’s fielder’s choice and a wild pitch bumped Berlin’s lead to six.
Sherwood, who gave up two singles the rest of way, reached his 95-pitch limit with two outs in the fifth and was relieved by Garrett Fink.
“Unfortunately, had to pull him at 95 (pitches) because that’s the cap,” Fink said of Sherwood, who gave up five hits — all singles — five walks and struck out five. “But yeah, tonight was his best outing of the state tournament.
“His prior two starts he didn’t give us more than two innings,” Fink continued of Sherwood. “We dealt with an injury early on with Garrett (Fink) and I told Will, I said, ‘I don’t know if I’ve got him to come in behind you.’ Our mantra all season long has been family; take care of each other, next man up. And Will certainly came through and did that, throwing 95.”
Garrett Fink pitched 1 1/3 innings of one-hit relief.
Talbot never managed more than one hit in any inning against Loring, who finished with four strikeouts and issued one walk which was intentional.
Sherwood stroked a two-out double to left in the second for Talbot’s first hit, but was left stranded. Mooney singled with two outs in the third before Loring notched an inning-ending strikeout.
Talbot cut its deficit to 6-2 in the top of the fourth. Chase Rabb drilled a leadoff double into left-field corner. Loring intentionally walked Kayden Webb. Johnny Mautz then dropped a beautiful bunt, that Berlin’s catcher fielded, but threw high to first, allowing Rabb and Webb to score.
The rally ended there though. Sherwood bounced out to short. Mautz tried going from second to third on the play, but got caught in a rundown and was tagged out for a double play. Dylan Cassell flied to left, ending the inning.
Loring retired eight of the last nine batters he faced.
“He pitched Wednesday, but I held him because I knew he was going to pitch and win this game,” Berlin manager Mike Gaylor said of Loring. “So that’s why I saved him for this game right here.
“They played lights out defense,” Gaylor said of his team, which went 7-1 during the postseason. “These boys put bat on ball. They played good baseball.”
Little League Baseball decided before the season started there would be no regional tournaments for junior league this summer because of COVID-19.
Justin Udilak and Edelmann each had two hits for Berlin. Spencer Gaylor also had one hit.
