Hungary Athletics Worlds

Laulauga Tausaga, of the United States, reacts Tuesday after winning the gold medal in the women’s discus final during the World Athletics Championships.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Discus throw is a game of centimeters. So when Laulauga Tausaga launched a throw that beat her personal best by more than four meters (13 feet) at world championships on Tuesday to win the title, she stunned the crowd — and herself.


  

