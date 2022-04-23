SALISBURY — Ally Taylor had three hits and drove in three runs, and Eileen Johnson and Ava Carels each had a pair of hits and knocked in three runs Friday as Colonel Richardson High’s softball team extended its winning streak to seven with a 16-1 victory over James M. Bennett.
Kendall Sann smacked a three-run double for Colonel Richardson (12-2), and Tyla Dickerson and Olivia Christopher each had a hit and one RBI.
Carels (9-2) yielded no earned runs and three hits in the five-inning contest, striking out one and walking none.
Queen Anne’s 5
St. Michaels 4
ST. MICHAELS — Autumn Huber drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the top of the eighth, and Morgan Gottlieb added a run later in the inning, as the Lions held off a second comeback bid by the Saints to remain in contention in the North Bayside.
Colonel Richardson (12-2, 5-0) currently sits atop the North Bayside along with North Dorchester (11-1, 4-0). Queen Anne’s improved to 8-4 overall, 3-1 in the North.
Queen Anne’s led 3-0 before St. Michaels (11-3, 3-2) pushed three runs across the plate in the bottom the seventh inning. Down 5-3 in the bottom of the eighth, the Saints cut into their deficit again, pulling within 5-4. But Lions pitcher Emily Gunther got two pop-outs before delivering a game-ending strikeout to seal the victory.
Baseball
Easton 24, Washington 4
PRINCESS ANNE — Chris Baynard stroked three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs Saturday as the Warriors routed the Jaguars, giving them back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Jack Dukehart earned the win for Easton (5-7). Logan Weems had a pair of hits and three RBIs for the Warriors. Sam Noble and Colin Mooney each finished with two hits.
Gavin McIntyre had three hits for Washington.
Colonel 6, J.M. Bennett 4
SALISBURY — Austin Walls went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs as the Colonels won their fourth straight.
Jaden Rowan went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Colonel Richardson (13-1), Josh Cohee had a hit and one RBI, and Daniel Hesson (2-0) earned the win.
Boys’ Lacrosse
J.M. Bennett 9, Easton 5
SALISBURY — Tyler Currie had a goal and two assists, and Drew Schmidt scored a goal and set up another in a losing cause as the Warriors had their five-game win streak snapped.
Nate Butler, Ethan Keenan and Zach Bramble each had one goal for Easton (5-2). Jack Kilbourne made 17 saves.
The Clippers improved to 7-2.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Queen Anne’s 14
North Caroline 2
CENTREVILLE — Ella Pinder and Jessica Wright each had three goals and one assist on senior night as the Lions improved to 7-1, 2-0.
Kendall Nagle (two assists) and RJ Ensor scored two goals apiece for Queen Anne’s County, and Piper Evans dished two assists and scored a goal. Riley Klepper (assist), Karlie Hickson and Baillie Pinder each added one goal.
Kent Island 14
Stephen Decatur 8
STEVENSVILLE — Lily Dixon had five goals and Reece Delp and Allie Cimaglia each notched hat tricks as the Buccaneers improved to 4-3.
