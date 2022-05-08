BALTIMORE (AP) — Michael Taylor hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning after a pair of two-out Baltimore errors, giving the Kansas City Royals a 6-4 win over the Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.
With the score 4-all, Jorge Lopez (3-2) retired the first two batters in the ninth. Nicky Lopez then reached when second baseman Rougned Odor misplayed a sharp grounder and took third on a wild pickoff throw by the Orioles reliever.
Taylor’s single put the Royals ahead and Salvador Perez provided an insurance run with another RBI single off Cionel Pérez.
Kansas City manager Mike Matheny recorded his 700th career win in the majors with the Royals and St. Louis.
Jordan Lyles allowed three earned runs and seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk over 71/3 innings for the Orioles. It was Lyle’s deepest start since May 15, 2018, and he is the first Orioles pitcher to throw seven innings this season.
With the Orioles trailing 3-2, Austin Hays drew a walk and Ryan Mouncatle singled off reliever Collin Snider in the seventh. Odor followed with a go-ahead, two-run double.
The Royals tied it in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Ryan O’Hearn off Lopez.
Taylor Clarke (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless eighth, and Scott Barlow earned his second save after standing two runners.
Hays went 4 for 4 and leads the Orioles with nine multi-hit games.
Baltimore was 3 of 12 with runners in scoring position and left 11 men on base.
Royals starter Zack Greinke allowed two runs on a season-high 10 hits with three strikeouts and no walks over 5/2/3 innings.
NICE CATCH, MOM
A female fan got a nice Mother’s Day present when she was able to make a one-handed snag on the ground-rule double by Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins. She received a round of high-fives, including one from her daughter.
RAIN, RAIN
The first two games of the series were rained out. The teams will play the finale on Monday, which had been a mutual day off.
Yankees 2, Rangers 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres hit a game-ending homer to lead off the ninth inning and New York beat Texas in the opener of a doubleheader.
Torres gave the Yankees their third walk-off victory of the season when he lifted a 3-1 sinker from John King (1-1) into the short porch in right field. His fourth homer this year propelled New York to its 12th win in 13 games.
Torres also had a game-ending single April 23 against Cleveland and now has seven career walk-off hits, including two homers.
Giancarlo Stanton hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth after Rangers starter Dane Dunning lost his no-hit bid on an infield single by Aaron Judge to open the inning.
Kole Calhoun homered on Yankees starter Gerrit Cole’s final pitch, but the Rangers committed three errors and ended a four-game winning streak.
Cole allowed a run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out 10, walked one and threw a season-high 114 pitches, reaching 100.6 mph on the radar gun.
Cole allowed three of his hits in the first two innings, when he threw 47 pitches. After allowing his only walk, Cole retired 14 of 15 hitters before Calhoun connected.
Dunning allowed one run and two hits in six innings. He struck out five, walked three and did not throw any of his 100 pitches over 90.8 mph.
Calhoun ended Cole’s bid for a third straight scoreless start when he lined a full count 97.6 mph fastball to the right field seats and just inside the foul line with one out in the seventh. It was the only fastball Cole threw in the seventh.
Dunning lost his no-bid on his 86th pitch when Judge hit an infield single to third baseman Brad Miller and easily beat the throw. Anthony Rizzo followed with a single that moved Judge to third, and Stanton’s fly ball to left gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead.
Jonathan Loáisiga followed Cole with 1 2/3 innings. Clay Holmes (3-0) worked around Mitch Garver’s double in the ninth.
White Sox 3, Red Sox 2
BOSTON (AP) — Dallas Keuchel halted his three-start losing streak with six solid innings, José Abreu hit a two-run double and Chicago beat Boston for its season-high sixth straight victory.
Leury García added an RBI single for the White Sox (14-13), who moved over .500 for the first time since April 20 and completed a 5-0 road trip, including three wins at Fenway Park.
Christian Vázquez had an RBI single for Boston (10-19), which has lost a season-most five straight and 14 of 18.
Keuchel (2-3) allowed two runs on eight hits, fanning five and walking one after posting a 9.90 ERA in his previous three starts.
The game started at 11:38 a.m., an unusual start time as part of an experiment by Major League Baseball for streaming broadcasts.
“I knew it was going to be interesting,” Keuchel said. “I got to bed before 11 (Saturday night) but it was like the internal clock was so worried about getting up and getting ready to get the routine going. I’m pretty sure I woke up like five, six times to not want to oversleep.”
Rookie left-hander Bennett Sousa got pinch-hitter Kevin Plawecki on a fly to center for the final out, recording his first big league save with the potential tying run at second.
Regular closer Liam Hendriks was unavailable due to his recent workload.
“As soon as it was in the air, I knew it was going to be an out because of the wind,” said a smiling Sousa. “I think I gave (catcher) Reese (McGuire) a big hug.”
He said he got the ball.
Chicago manager Tony La Russa went to Sousa to avoid having left-handed batter Jackie Bradley Jr. face a righty.
“It’s up to Sousa to do a job and he did it,” Chicago manager Tony La Russa said. “Nothing bigger than Dallas pitching six innings with two runs, that’s the biggest.”
Abreu, who had a go-ahead double in Saturday’s 3-1 comeback victory, sent his double down the left-field line in the third against fill-in starter Tanner Houck (2-3) after García’s hit pushed Chicago in front.
J.D. Martinez had a run-scoring groundout and Vázquez followed with his RBI single for Boston in the sixth.
“I’m very surprised,” Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers said through an interpreter of the team’s struggles. “I know the quality of team that we have, so I know in the end everything is going to turn out and we’re going to get to our full potential. Right now, it’s not going our way.”
Houck gave up three runs in 2 2/3 innings after replacing scheduled starter Michael Wacha. Wacha was placed on the 15-day injured list after experiencing soreness on his left side after his last bullpen session.
TRAINER’S ROOM
White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada, on the IL since the last week of spring training with a strained right oblique, is expected back Monday. RHP Joe Kelly, on the IL with a right biceps injury, is also ready to return. ... La Russa said after the game that LHP Aaron Bummer had an MRI Saturday after feeling something in the back of his right knee and will go on the IL with a sprain or strain.
Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said Wacha had an MRI on Saturday and “everything was clean,” but about an hour later they announced he was going on the IL. RHP Tyler Danish was promoted from Triple-A.
UMPIRE
Plate ump Ron Kulpa had to leave in the fourth after taking a foul off the mask that dropped him to the ground.
Trainers from both teams rushed out, Red Sox catcher Vázquez turned to help and the rest of the umpiring crew came to the plate. Kulpa stood before walking off on his own. First-base ump Marty Foster moved to the plate after a 20-minute delay.
UP NEXT
White Sox: Open a three-game series at home against Cleveland on Monday. RHP Michael Kopech (0-0, 1.17 ERA) is set to start for Chicago.
Red Sox: Off Monday before beginning a five-game trip Tuesday in Atlanta. RHP Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 1.25) is slated to start against the defending World Series champs in the first of a two-game series.
