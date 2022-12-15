WORTON — Lucy Taylor scored 11 points, the last two on a putback at the buzzer Thursday, as Queen Anne’s County High’s girls’ basketball team survived a scare, pulling out a 42-40 victory over Kent County to remain unbeaten.
Kendall Nagle scored a team-high 15 points to lead the Lions, who improved to 5-0 overall, 4-0 North Bayside.
Easton 66 North Dorchester 20
SHILOH — Freshman Damiya Henry scored 35 points and yanked down eight rebounds to help the Warriors win their third straight.
SiSi Sama finished with 13 points for Easton.
Colonel 74, St. Michaels 12
AMERICAN CORNER — Ty Singletary and Eriana Wilinski each scored 16 points as the Colonels improved to 3-1. Sharese Thompson had 12 points for Colonel Richardson.
Cambridge-SD 39 Pocomoke 31
CAMBRIDGE — Tejanae Ballin had 17 points and eight rebounds as the Vikings won their second straight.
Cambridge-South Dorchester sophomore LeAsia Todd just missed a second consecutive triple-double, netting 12 points, 20 rebounds, and eight blocked shots. Donasty Cephas had eight points, five steals and four assists for the Vikings (2-3).
Kent Island 67 North Caroline 31
RIDGELY — Alivia Hanesworth scored 18 as the Buccaneers built a 50-15 halftime lead en route to staying unbeaten.
Allison Corbin had 10 points for Kent Island (5-0) and Lacey Dauses scored nine.
Boys’ Basketball
Easton 69 North Dorchester 57
EASTON — Freshman Marshall Bailey had a team-high 24 points, as the Warriors handed the Eagles their first loss of the season.
Jordan Nixon scored 13 points and Shaun Moody 11 for Easton.
North Dorchester’s Nasir Polk led all scorers with 25 points. Javeon Hudson had 12 points and Franchise Friend scored 10.
Queen Anne’s 75 Kent County 49
CENTREVILLE — Senior guard KJ Smothers scored 19 points and the Lions stayed undefeated.
Vince Gilberto had 14 points for Queen Anne’s County, Jai Roy finished with 11, and Collin Woolford and Nate Ford added 10 apiece.
Cambridge-SD 57 Pocomoke 56
POCOMOKE CITY — Koby Ennals and Ty’Anthony Stanley each scored 15 points as the Vikings improved to 4-1.
