EASTON — The Talbot County YMCA swim team has scheduled tryouts for new swimmers on Friday, Sept. 11, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Easton Family YMCA.
Swimmers who have not previously participated in the TCY swimming program, or did not swim for TCY last winter, need to attend only one of the tryouts.
Swimmers 8-under will be required to swim a 25-yard freestyle (one length of the pool) with face in the water, and 25 yards in at least one other stroke (butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke). Swimmers 9-18 must swim a 100-yard freestyle with face in the water and at least 50 yards of at least one other stroke.
Anyone interested in trying out should email head coach George Higley at georgeh@goeaston.net and provide the swimmer's name, age, date of birth and which tryout session they will be attending.
Registration is not required until the swimmer is assigned a practice group at tryouts
For additional information, go to www.tcyswimming.com
