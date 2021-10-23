AMERICAN CORNER — Colonel Richardson High’s football team wasn’t aware it was playing for a potential school record.
What the Colonels and head coach James Jackson were very much aware of Friday night was someone had picked them to defeat Cambridge-South Dorchester, then changed their mind after learning Cam Errickson, Colonel’s senior standout running back, was out for health reasons.
“I told the guys, ‘We’re better than just Cam.’” Jackson said. “Cam makes this team good. But you guys are still good without Cam, so let’s go out and win this game.’”
The Colonels did just that, getting two touchdown passes from quarterback Zach Robbins, a pair of two-point conversion runs, and a gritty defensive effort en route to 16-14 victory over the Vikings to punctuate senior night.
“I’ve never felt something like this,” junior running back/linebacker Camron Gondeck said after Colonel won its sixth straight, which is believed to be a program record. “Football players don’t cry but I might shed a couple of tears of joy today.”
Prior to this season, Colonel had only put together two five-game win streaks since 1977, one under Keith Duda in 1983, the second under Dan Mangum in 2017.
And while the Colonels (6-2) were unaware of the potential record, they and Jackson were confident they could notch their first victory over Cambridge-SD since 2005, when current assistant Neil Lambert was head coach.
Perhaps no one believed that more than Gondeck, who from the first quarter on announced to his team, “We’re going to win this game,” and implored Colonel’s senior night crowd to bring the noise.
“They will always have bigger players, they’ll have more players, have more numbers, speed,” Gondeck said of Cambridge-SD. “They have things that will intimidate some of our players sometimes. And I just wanted those kids to know that no matter what, who was on the field, we’re dogs. I want them to have that dog in them. And this year I see something different in those kids than I’ve seen in any other team I’ve played on.
“I just wanted them to have some motivation,” Gondeck continued. “They knew I wouldn’t lie to them. I felt like we were going to win that game. I was more than confident going into that game that we were going to win. We practiced well. Even though we were down a couple of players, I knew the dog in the kids that I’ve seen all year.”
Relying mostly on its ground-and-pound run game, Colonel drove 75 yards on its opening possession, but got to big pass plays from Robbins. The senior quarterback connected with Cameron Lake for a 35-yard pickup on a second-and-20, then found Jorselen Gabriel for a 22-yard touchdown with 7 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Kadin Egbert ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Cambridge-SD (3-4) struggled early, losing a fumble on its first possession before Dario Belizaire’s 40-yard touchdown run was erased by a holding penalty on the second-to-last play of the first quarter. The Vikings recovered though, marching 47 yards in six plays, as Jordan Manokey scored on a 7-yard run. James Frazier’s point-after kick pulled Cambridge-SD within 8-7 with 9:09 left in the first half.
The Colonels threatened to extend their lead in the second quarter. Robbins was intercepted by Belizaire at the Viking 20 midway through the period. Colonel then moved from its 42 to the Viking 3, but Gondeck (14 carries, game-high 95 yards rushing) was tackled a yard short of the goal line as time expired in the half.
The Vikings needed just three plays to take a 14-8 lead with 1:31 elapsed in the second half, as the electric Belizaire (14-79) found an opening on the right side and blazed 52 yards for a touchdown.
Colonels sideline never panicked though.
“I didn’t think anybody put their head down at all,” Gondeck said. “I don’t think anybody lost courage or anything. We knew who we had to contain, what we had to do. Everybody had their assignment and everybody executed on the team amazingly.”
Behind the running of Gondeck, Egbert (15-54) and Gabriel (14-61), the Colonels moved from their 35 to Cambridge-SD’s 17, where on fourth-and-five, Bryce Lewis couldn’t reel in Robbins’ pass into the end zone.
The Vikings couldn’t sustain a drive and Colonel regained possession on the Cambridge-SD 28 after a shanked punt. After two run plays, Lake got behind Belizaire and hauled in Robbins’ 21-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone on third-and-three. Robbins then ran in the two-point conversion for a 16-14 Colonel lead with 2 seconds left in the third quarter.
“We’ve been missing the big, tall receiver. We didn’t have the Elijah Palmer or the Darrion Speller types of receivers,” Jackson said of the team’s former standouts. “Cam comes back and he gives us that height we need. Our quarterback feels more comfortable throwing to somebody tall.”
No one on Colonel’s sideline was comfortable over the final 12 minutes though.
Colonel tried surprising Cambridge-SD with an on-sides kick, but was flagged 15 yards for interference, when one of its players hit a Viking player before the ball traveled 10 yards. Cambridge-SD took over on Colonel’s 34, but couldn’t capitalize on the good field position, as Belizaire was stopped for a 3-yard loss by Gondeck on fourth-and-two.
Staying on the ground, Colonel ate over three minutes of clock before Gondeck unloaded a 45-yard punt to the Vikings 17. Cambridge-SD pushed to the Colonel 39, where an exchange between Belizaire and Manokey was fumbled and recovered by Gabriel.
Colonel took over on the Vikings 44 with 4:34 remaining and forced Cambridge-SD to burn its three timeouts. The Vikings dropped Gabriel for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-five, and took over at theiri 18 with 51 seconds remaining.
After an incompletion and an intentional grounding penalty, Viking quarterback Talon Middleton hit Anthony Hughes for a 10-yard gain. Middleton threw incomplete on third down, then threw long to Belizaire, who made the catch near midfield, but could not stay inbounds, turning the ball over to Colonel with 19 seconds left.
“Butterflies were all in my stomach before the game.,” Jackson said. “As the game was going the clock couldn’t move fast enough. I was sitting there, I was like, ‘Man, these four quarters are taking forever. This clock’s got to move.’
“Grinded for four quarters,” Jackson added of his team. “They didn’t get down on theirselves when we got down 14-8. They just kept going. They’ve been fighting all year. From game one to now, there’s been improvement, and I’ve been telling them guys that. They’ve improved each game.”
Notes: Cambridge-SD’s Tayon Fletcher carried six times for 69 yards. … Colonel defeated Cambridge-SD 13-6 in 2006, but later forfeited the game when it was ruled it had used an ineligible player.
