PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Angel Reese scored 18 points to lead No. 8 Maryland over Rutgers 74-59 on Sunday.
Katie Benzan added 15 points, Chloe Bibby had 14 and Ashley Owusu 12 for Maryland (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten).
Shug Dickson scored 18 points for Rutgers (4-6, 0-1), which has lost five straight. Lasha Petree had 11 and Tyia Singleton and Osh Brown each each had 10.
Brown’s layup midway through the fourth quarter brought Rutgers within 56-52. The Terrapins scored the next seven points to stay in control.
Sayawni Lassiter responded with a straightaway 3 for Rutgers, but Maryland managed the clock in the final four minutes. The Terrapins began to methodically bring the ball up the court, forcing the Scarlet Knights into fouling.
Mimi Collins, Reese, and Benzan each made two free throws in the final 3:47.
The Terrapins led 38-23 at the end of a first half in which they never trailed. Bibby opened the game with a layup 13 seconds into the first quarter, and Maryland extended its lead 26-16 on Reese’s layup two minutes into the second quarter.
BIG PICTURE
Maryland: The first of two regular-season matchups between the teams revealed the difference between an experienced group and an unexperienced one. Maryland entered the 2021-22 season by returning all five starters from 2020-21 and 10 players overall. The Terrapins did not panic when Rutgers outscored them 21-14 in the third quarter and cut Maryland’s lead to 52-44.
Rutgers: The 2021-22 Scarlet Knights are likely going to be a season-long work in progress. That is what happens when seven players transfer into the program and Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer extends a leave of absence due to COVID-19 precautions. So there will be growing pains as the current iteration of the Scarlet Knights learn how to play together. Such as Sunday in which Rutgers committed 19 turnovers.
UP NEXT
Maryland: Hosts Purdue on Wednesday.
Rutgers: Travels to Penn State on Thursday.
N.C. State 78, Elon 46
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jada Boyd scored 17 points and No. 2 North Carolina State beat Elon for its eighth straight win.
The Wolfpack (8-1) lost their season opener to No. 1 South Carolina and haven’t been stopped since then.
“Our first game, we had to get our jitters out,” Boyd said. “But as the season goes along, we’re just going to get better and better.”
The Wolfpack led 16-9 after one quarter despite five turnovers, then started the second period with an 8-0 spurt to break away. The Phoenix (5-2) never cut the deficit to single digits after that.
N.C. State shot 51% from the field and hit nine 3-pointers, two off of a season high.
Kayla Liles led the Phoenix with 12 points, while Elon was held to just 27.8% shooting overall.
BIG PICTURE
Elon: The Phoenix’s two defeats this season have come against what are currently the top two teams in the country — South Carolina on Nov. 26 and the Wolfpack. Elon lost by 41 points to the Gamecocks but has impressed elsewhere in its non-conference schedule, winning five games by an average of 14.2 points.
“It’s quite the feat to play No. 1 and No. 2 within a two-week stretch,” coach Charlotte Smith said. “But we’re always up for the challenge. I’m very proud of our team, I felt like they went out and fought for 40 minutes.”
N.C. State: During their winning streak, the Wolfpack have beaten then-No. 2 Maryland on Nov. 25 and No. 6 Indiana on the road last Thursday.
“We weren’t full force (against the Gamecocks), but that’s part of it,” coach Wes Moore said. “And I’m proud of the way we’ve rebounded. We played a brutal schedule, and they’ve weathered it really well.”
Sunday also marked another balanced outing for N.C. State, with 11 players making a basket only three of them — Boyd, Aziaha James and Camille Hobby — reaching double digits.
TURNING POINT
Leading 36-20 at the break, the Wolfpack shot seven of 11 in the third quarter and scored 25 points to put the game out of reach. Seven N.C. State players recorded a field goal in that 10-minute stretch alone, while the Phoenix were held to 3-11 shooting.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Wolfpack have done everything possible to get back into the “top team in the country” conversation since the Nov. 9 loss. Moore’s team beat heavyweight Maryland by 18 points, and its only single-digit win this season came Thursday against the Hoosiers, 66-58.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Northwestern 67
Maryland 61
COLLEGE PARK (AP) — Chase Audige and Pete Nance sparked a breakaway run in the final four minutes as Northwestern held off cold-shooting Maryland 67-61 in what was both the Big Ten opener for each team and Danny Manning’s debut as the Terrapins interim head coach Sunday.
In the wake of Mark Turgeon’s abrupt departure after 10 seasons on Friday, Manning was named as his replacement.
“Maryland basketball has been my passion and focus for the last 10 seasons, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished,” Turgeon said in a statement. He had a 226-116 record at Maryland and gone to the NCAA Tournament five of the last six seasons.
Nance led Northwestern with 17 points and 10 rebounds — nine on defense. Boo Buie added 16 points with four assists and Audige scored 14. The Wildcats (6-2, 1-0) shot 43%, sinking 10 more field goals than Maryland despite being outshot six 3-pointers to 10 by the Terps.
Hakim Hart scored 18 points to lead the Terrapins on 7-for-10 shooting, The rest of the team was 10-for-49. Fatts Russell added 11 points with five assists and Eric Ayala 10 points.
Maryland (5-4, 0-1) has now lost three in a row. Maryland finished at 29% shooting from the field and 15 of its 34 points in the second half came from the free throw line.
A 9-0 run early in the game put Northwestern ahead when Buie hit a jumper in the paint and then landed a 3-pointer, but the Wildcats could never get more than two possessions ahead.
Midway through the second half, Audige hit back-to-back jump shots and Elyjah Williams added a 3 pushing the lead to eight, 47-39 as Maryland went scoreless for four minutes missing four shots with two turnovers.
Donta Scott made two free throws and Russell hit from 3 as the Terrapins cut the gap to 47-44. But with 7:38 left, Maryland was shooting 23.5% in the second half, having made 4 of 17 shots.
Northwestern plays host to NJIT on Sunday, Dec. 12. Maryland is at No. 14 Florida next Sunday.
